BRIEF-CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series E senior unsecured debentures
* CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series e senior unsecured debentures due June 16, 2027
Nov 25 Nan Fung International Holdings Limited
* Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 rating to Nan Fung
* CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series e senior unsecured debentures due June 16, 2027
WASHINGTON, June 13 The World Bank on Tuesday approved financing worth more than $500 million for Afghanistan to support a string of projects to boost the economy, help improve service delivery in five cities and support Afghan refugees sent back from Pakistan.