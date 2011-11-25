(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 25- Fitch Ratings has upgraded India-based Winner Nippon Electronics Limited's (WNEL) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch B+(ind)' from 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The upgrade reflects the significant improvement in WNEL's financial and credit profiles in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11). Fitch expects the company to sustain the improvement through its stable operating profitability in the near-term.

In FY11, revenue grew by 108.6% yoy to INR517.38m due to improved capacity utilization backed by a growing number of orders and high sales realisation. Operating margins remained stable at 12.7% (FY10: 12.5%), while net financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) improved to 4.45x from 9.22x and gross interest coverage to 3.72x from 2.3x. In H1FY12, the company clocked revenue of INR382.7m with operating profitability of 9.9%.

The ratings also draw comfort from WNEL's diversified clientele and low tax outflow due to fiscal benefits it receives due to its presence in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. These fiscal benefits are expected to continue till FY16.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the company's small size of operations, high working capital intensity, commoditized nature of the products and low entry barriers in the industry. Fitch notes that although the company witnessed high capacity utilization in its polypropylene (PP) spun bond non-woven cloth segment of 81.9% in FY11 (FY10: 48.2%), capacity utilization in polyurethane/polyvinyl chloride (PU/PVC) synthetic leather segment remained low at 10.3% (4.9%).

Negative rating factors include a decline in WNEL's operating profitability and/ or any unanticipated debt-led capex and/ or further stretching of its working capital cycle, resulting in financial leverage exceeding 6x. Positive rating factors include a substantial increase in WNEL's revenue growth along with a sustained improvement in its profitability and financial leverage falling below 3.5x.

WNEL is a 100% subsidiary of Raglan - a real estate company. The parent has extended a corporate guarantee of INR275m and unsecured loans of INR159.7m to WNEL. The latter started its commercial operations in FY07 to manufacture PP and PU/PVC synthetic leather. Total production capacity is 4,590 MT/annum of PP and 6 million metres/annum of PU/PVC synthetic leather.

Rating actions on WNEL's instruments are as follows:

- Outstanding INR37.6m long-term bank loans: upgraded to 'Fitch B+(ind)' from 'Fitch B(ind)'

- INR75m fund-based working capital bank limits (enhanced from INR60m): upgraded to 'Fitch B+(ind)' from 'Fitch B(ind)' and affirmed at 'Fitch A4(ind)'

- INR50m non fund-based working capital bank limits (enhanced from INR37.5m): affirmed at 'Fitch A4(ind)'