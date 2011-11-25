(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 25- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Shriram City Union Finance Limited's (SCUF) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AA-(ind)' with a Stable Outlook and its National Short-Term rating at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation factors in SCUF's strong linkages with the Shriram group (which owns 53.2% of SCUF) and the company's steady performance over FY11 (end-March) and H1FY12; though rapid asset growth and consequent impact on capital buffer are partly of concern. The strong linkages are well reflected in SCUF's dependence on group entities - Shriram Chits and Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd. ('Fitch AA(ind)'/Stable, India's largest commercial vehicle financier) - for new business and customer data. While the former remains pivotal to SCUF's present operations as over 80% of its business is from chit areas, the latter is crucial for its foray into non-chit regions.

SCUF's borrower profile - which is less bankable in the traditional sense - demands a tight risk management and monitoring framework. The company has strengthened its credit framework over the years as evident from the declining delinquency and loss ratios across its product lines. While high growth (asset growth: +51% as at FY11 and H1FY12) is not new to SCUF, Fitch remains cautious given the high correlation between rapid growth and rising delinquencies.

SCUF, thus far, has managed reasonably stable asset quality, with a gross non-performing loan ratio of 1.86% in FY11 (FY10: 2.3%) and an improved loan loss provision cover of 76.9% (69.1%). Fitch expects asset quality pressures to intensify due to increasingly moderating economic activity. However, comfort is drawn from SCUF's established track record in managing asset quality, ability to calibrate growth (when required) and the increasing share of secured assets in its overall loan mix, with small business, auto and gold loans at 82% of total loans as at H1FY12.

Capital reinforcement is viewed important as SCUF's total capital adequacy ratio (CAR: around 18% in H1FY12, 20.8% in FY11) - post deduction of credit enhancements - stood at 15.4% in H1FY12, close to the regulatory minimum of 15%. However, with strong tier I CAR levels (H1FY12: 14.7%, FY11: 16.4%), management will likely raise Tier 2 capital in FY12 and equity by FY13. Comfort can also be drawn from consistently reasonable leverage levels (H1FY12: 5.7x, FY11: 6.2x, FY10: 6.5x) and low net NPL/equity ratios (FY11: 2.5%).

SCUF has maintained a sound liquidity profile through cycles, which benefits from both a short tenor asset profile and its affiliation with the 'Shriram' group. The latter, in Fitch's view, helps SCUF in maintaining high renewal rates on short-term borrowings while ensuring easy market access; the company raised INR7.5bn in August 2011 through a public issue of non-convertible debentures. The agency also notes that SCUF's dependence on banks for a sizeable chunk of its borrowings is mitigated by the presence of a wide array of banks as creditors.

Profitability has been strong (returns on asset: FY11: 3.1%; FY10: 3.4%) supported by robust net interest margins (NIMs: 11.3% in FY11; 11.1% in FY10) and controlled credit costs (FY11: 24.9% of pre-provision profits; FY10: 30.2%). While on one hand, high NIM provides adequate cover for credit costs, the ability to manage the latter remains key to its profitability, given the risky nature of the business.

The current macroeconomic challenges limit the scope for a rating upgrade in the near-term, which remains contingent on SCUF's ability to manage rapid growth amidst an increasingly moderating domestic economy. While the proposed regulatory changes to NPL recognition norms (proposed 90 days overdue from the current 180 days) may have a bearing on future profitability, immediate challenge could arise from asset quality. Any sudden or sharp spike in loan loss rates amid weak recoveries impacting funding stability or capital market access may lead to a rating downgrade.

The following ratings of SCUF have been affirmed:

- National fixed deposit programme rating: 'Fitch tAA-(ind)'

- INR7.5bn long-term debt programme: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'

- INR55.8bn long-term bank loans: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'

- INR4bn short-term debt programme: 'Fitch A1+(ind)'