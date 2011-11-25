BRIEF-CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series E senior unsecured debentures
* CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series e senior unsecured debentures due June 16, 2027
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 25- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Asya Katilim Bankasi A.S.'s (Asya) proposed Sukuk issue's expected rating of 'B+(EXP). Asya is no longer going ahead with the process due to adverse market conditions.
Fitch currently rates Asya as follows:
Asya Katilim Bankasi A.S.:
Long-term foreign currency and local currency IDR: 'B+' Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency and local currency IDR: 'B'
National Long-term rating: 'A-(tur)' Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: 'b+'
Support Rating: '5'
Support Rating Floor: 'NF'
Individual Rating: 'D'
WASHINGTON, June 13 The World Bank on Tuesday approved financing worth more than $500 million for Afghanistan to support a string of projects to boost the economy, help improve service delivery in five cities and support Afghan refugees sent back from Pakistan.