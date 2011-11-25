(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 25- Fitch Ratings has affirmed China International Fund Management Money Market Fund's (CIFM) National Money Market Fund Rating at 'AAAmmf(chn)'. The fund is domiciled in China and is managed by China International Fund Management Co., Ltd. (CIFM).

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

-- The portfolio's overall credit quality and diversification

-- Short maturity profile

-- Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks

-- Strong overnight and one-week liquidity profiles

-- The capabilities and resources of CIFM as investment manager.

The 'AAAmmf(chn)' rating is the highest that can be assigned in China and indicates an extremely strong capacity to preserve principal and provide shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risk, relative to all other short-term investments in China.

PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION

In line with Fitch's 'National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria' and expectations for a 'AAAmmf(chn)' rating, the fund seeks to maintain a high credit quality by investing exclusively in securities/counterparties with a minimum international rating of 'A-', or of comparable credit quality by other global credit rating agencies. The fund will also limit concentration risk arising from exposures to individual issuers and counterparties.

As of 18 November 2011, the fund had approximately CNY13.7bn in total assets under management and had 93.3% exposure to 'A+' rated assets and counterparties, equivalent to the sovereign's international long-term foreign currency rating, and the remainder in 'A' rated entities. The portfolio was 43.1% invested in exchange-traded reverse repos, 4.9% in reverse repos traded on the interbank market, 20.4% in sovereign debt or debt guaranteed by the sovereign, 29.7% in policy bank debt, and 1.9% in cash at its custodian.

Almost all the portfolio is directly or indirectly exposed to the Chinese sovereign's credit risk. Should the sovereign's international long-term foreign currency rating be downgraded, it is probable, however, that CIFM's National Money Market Fund Rating would not be downgraded as it could well continue to represent the lowest default risk available in China.

MATURITY PROFILE

The fund will seek to limit its interest rate and spread risk by limiting its weighted average maturity to reset date (WAMr) and weighted average final maturity (WAMf) to 75 days and 120 days, respectively, consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf(xxx)' national scale money market fund rating criteria. The fund's guidelines also restrict the maturity of all investments to 397 days, other than policy bank floating rate notes (FRNs) which may have maturities of up to 36 months within Fitch's individual security maturity guidelines. As of 18 November 2011, the fund's WAMr was 61 days and WAMf 91 days.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

The fund's investment restrictions are aimed at maintaining sufficient levels of daily and weekly liquidity to meet investors' redemption requests. In line with Fitch's rating criteria applicable to National Scale money market funds, the fund invests approximately 10% over five working days of its total assets in securities maturing overnight and assets recognised as eligible as overnight liquidity, and approx. 25% over seven days of its total assets in securities maturing within seven days or similarly eligible.

Sufficient overnight positions and highly liquid investments, including repos, provide an adequate liquidity profile.

FUND OBJECTIVE

To achieve its investment objective of principal stability and liquidity, the fund invests in a portfolio of liquid, high-credit quality money market instruments and short-term bonds. The vast majority of investments comprise sovereign bonds, policy bank bonds and exchange traded repos. Investments in time deposits, financial institution bonds and corporate bonds comprise a smaller proportion of the portfolio.

INVESTMENT ADVISOR

CIFM is a joint venture between JPMorgan Asset Management and Shanghai International Trust Co. As at 31 October 2011, CIFM managed total assets of CNY51.9bn (EUR5.8bn). Fitch views CIFM's investment advisory capabilities, operational controls, resource commitments and compliance procedures as consistent with the 'AAAmmf(chn)' National MMF ratings. The fund's highly conservative investment guidelines and high levels of liquidity are mitigating factors against any inability and/or willingness of the fund sponsors to support the fund in times of extreme stress.

RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE

The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be downgraded by Fitch. For additional information about Fitch money market fund ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's website.

The agency monitors the portfolio composition and its compliance with rating criteria on the basis of reports and holdings sent weekly through a source considered to be independent.