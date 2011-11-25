(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 25- Fitch Ratings has affirmed China International Fund Management Money Market Fund's
(CIFM) National Money Market Fund Rating at 'AAAmmf(chn)'. The fund is domiciled in China and is
managed by China International Fund Management Co., Ltd. (CIFM).
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
-- The portfolio's overall credit quality and diversification
-- Short maturity profile
-- Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks
-- Strong overnight and one-week liquidity profiles
-- The capabilities and resources of CIFM as investment manager.
The 'AAAmmf(chn)' rating is the highest that can be assigned in China and
indicates an extremely strong capacity to preserve principal and provide
shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risk,
relative to all other short-term investments in China.
PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION
In line with Fitch's 'National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria' and
expectations for a 'AAAmmf(chn)' rating, the fund seeks to maintain a high
credit quality by investing exclusively in securities/counterparties with a
minimum international rating of 'A-', or of comparable credit quality by other
global credit rating agencies. The fund will also limit concentration risk
arising from exposures to individual issuers and counterparties.
As of 18 November 2011, the fund had approximately CNY13.7bn in total assets
under management and had 93.3% exposure to 'A+' rated assets and counterparties,
equivalent to the sovereign's international long-term foreign currency rating,
and the remainder in 'A' rated entities. The portfolio was 43.1% invested in
exchange-traded reverse repos, 4.9% in reverse repos traded on the interbank
market, 20.4% in sovereign debt or debt guaranteed by the sovereign, 29.7% in
policy bank debt, and 1.9% in cash at its custodian.
Almost all the portfolio is directly or indirectly exposed to the Chinese
sovereign's credit risk. Should the sovereign's international long-term foreign
currency rating be downgraded, it is probable, however, that CIFM's National
Money Market Fund Rating would not be downgraded as it could well continue to
represent the lowest default risk available in China.
MATURITY PROFILE
The fund will seek to limit its interest rate and spread risk by limiting its
weighted average maturity to reset date (WAMr) and weighted average final
maturity (WAMf) to 75 days and 120 days, respectively, consistent with Fitch's
'AAAmmf(xxx)' national scale money market fund rating criteria. The fund's
guidelines also restrict the maturity of all investments to 397 days, other than
policy bank floating rate notes (FRNs) which may have maturities of up to 36
months within Fitch's individual security maturity guidelines. As of 18 November
2011, the fund's WAMr was 61 days and WAMf 91 days.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
The fund's investment restrictions are aimed at maintaining sufficient levels of
daily and weekly liquidity to meet investors' redemption requests. In line with
Fitch's rating criteria applicable to National Scale money market funds, the
fund invests approximately 10% over five working days of its total assets in
securities maturing overnight and assets recognised as eligible as overnight
liquidity, and approx. 25% over seven days of its total assets in securities
maturing within seven days or similarly eligible.
Sufficient overnight positions and highly liquid investments, including repos,
provide an adequate liquidity profile.
FUND OBJECTIVE
To achieve its investment objective of principal stability and liquidity, the
fund invests in a portfolio of liquid, high-credit quality money market
instruments and short-term bonds. The vast majority of investments comprise
sovereign bonds, policy bank bonds and exchange traded repos. Investments in
time deposits, financial institution bonds and corporate bonds comprise a
smaller proportion of the portfolio.
INVESTMENT ADVISOR
CIFM is a joint venture between JPMorgan Asset Management and Shanghai
International Trust Co. As at 31 October 2011, CIFM managed total assets of
CNY51.9bn (EUR5.8bn). Fitch views CIFM's investment advisory capabilities,
operational controls, resource commitments and compliance procedures as
consistent with the 'AAAmmf(chn)' National MMF ratings. The fund's highly
conservative investment guidelines and high levels of liquidity are mitigating
factors against any inability and/or willingness of the fund sponsors to support
the fund in times of extreme stress.
RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market
risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines
for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be downgraded by Fitch. For
additional information about Fitch money market fund ratings guidelines, please
review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's website.
The agency monitors the portfolio composition and its compliance with rating
criteria on the basis of reports and holdings sent weekly through a source
considered to be independent.