(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 25-
-- We view Chaoda's liquidity as weak and we believe the company's current
offshore cash balance and other sources of liquidity could be insufficient if the convertible
bond becomes payable.
-- There is a lack of clarity over the company's current offshore cash
balance, and we believe the company has limited ability to access the capital
markets.
-- According to our criteria, companies with a weak liquidity score will
not receive a rating higher than 'B-'. We are therefore lowering the corporate
credit rating on Chaoda to 'B-' from 'BB-'.
-- We have kept all the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered the long-term corporate
credit rating on Chaoda Modern Agriculture (Holdings) Ltd. to 'B-' from 'BB-'. At the same time,
we lowered the Greater China credit scale ratings on Chaoda to 'cnB' from 'cnBB+'. We kept all
of the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were originally placed on
Oct. 4, 2011.
"We lowered the rating on Chaoda by three notches to reflect our view that the
company's liquidity is weak and that its current offshore cash balance and
other sources of liquidity could be insufficient if, at investors' request, it
needs to early redeem its US$200 million convertible bond due 2015," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Joe Poon. "In addition, we have no clarity
about Chaoda's offshore cash balance. We also believe the company has limited
access to capital markets. According to our criteria, companies with a weak
liquidity score will not receive a rating higher than 'B-'."
The rating remains on CreditWatch to reflect our uncertainty over the strength
of Chaoda's liquidity and its ability to repay the convertible bond in a
timely manner.
Share trading in Chaoda was suspended on Sept. 26, 2010. Under the terms of
the convertible bond, holders have the option to require Chaoda to buy back
the bond if shares in the company are suspended for more than 60 consecutive
days on the stock exchange. In our view, if the bond repayment is accelerated,
Chaoda's liquidity position will be materially weakened.
The rating on Chaoda continues to reflect the company's weak corporate
governance, extensive related-party transactions, very aggressive growth
appetite, and exposure to a fragmented market. We also believe that Chaoda has
a mixed track record in transparency and information disclosure. The company's
established position as an industrialized agriculture enterprise and good
geographic diversification temper these weaknesses.
We view Chaoda as having weak sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the
next 12 months if the convertible bond becomes repayable soon. We note the
disposal of shares in Asian Citrus Holdings Ltd. for about Hong Kong dollar
466 million would provide some liquidity sources to buy back the convertible
bond. In our view, Chaoda's limited access to capital markets and historically
limited access to bank borrowings may negatively affect its liquidity
position. Liquidity will be weakened further if the company does not scale
back its aggressive capital expenditure. As of Dec. 31, 2010, the company was
in net cash position with Chinese renminbi 3.89 billion in cash and cash
equivalents, and no short-term debt due.
"We aim to resolve the CreditWatch after receiving more clarity about the
convertible bond arrangements, the company's liquidity situation, and the
annual results," said Mr. Poon. We may lower the rating to the 'CCC' category
or below in the near future if we believe Chaoda is highly vulnerable to
nonpayment of its debt obligations.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Chaoda Modern Agriculture (Holdings) Ltd. Rating Lowered to 'BB-' And
Placed On Watch Negative On Share Suspension And Investigation, Oct. 4, 2011
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- Corporate Ratings Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008