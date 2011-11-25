(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 25- Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on Portuguese banks' Long-term and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and Viability Ratings (VR) following the agency's downgrade of Portugal's sovereign rating to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' with a Negative Outlook (see "Fitch Downgrades Portugal to 'BB+', Outlook Negative," dated 24 November 2011 on www.fitchratings.com). The agency has also downgraded debt issues guaranteed by the Republic of Portugal under its government-guaranteed issuance scheme to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', mirroring the rating action taken on Portugal's sovereign rating. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

Fitch has downgraded the Long-term IDRs and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD), Banco Comercial Portugues (Millennium bcp) and Banco BPI, to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'and the Short-term IDRs to 'B' from 'F3'. The IDRs and SRF of Caixa Economica Montepio Geral (Montepio Geral) and Banif - Banco Internacional do Funchal (Banif) have been affirmed at 'BB' and 'B', respectively. The Outlook for all five banks is Negative in line with that of the sovereign. Any further downgrade of Portugal's sovereign rating would trigger a further downgrade of the Long-term IDRs and SRFs of CGD, Millenium bcp and Banco BPI. The IDRs and SRFs of Montepio and Banif might only be downgraded if Portugal was downgraded by more than one notch.

The five Portuguese banks' Long-term IDRs remain at their SRF based on Fitch's assessment of available sovereign and/or international support. A EUR12bn capital support package is available to the Portuguese banks as part of an IMF/EU support package. The downgrade of the Long-term IDRs, SRFs and Support Ratings of CGD, Millenium bcp and Banco BPI are the direct consequence of Portugal's sovereign downgrade.

Fitch has also downgraded the VRs of CGD, Millenium bcp and Banco BPI. For all banks, this reflects Fitch's view that the banks need to strengthen capitalisation but that their flexibility to do so is likely to become increasingly constrained, particularly due to the weakening economic environment and likely worsening of earnings and asset quality. The downgrades also reflect the continuing extremely challenging funding environment, which is likely to increase pressure on these banks' funding and liquidity profiles, despite recent success in improving the proportion of loans that are funded by deposits.

As a result of the above rating actions, senior, subordinated and hybrid debt issued by CGD, Millennium bcp and Banco BPI have been downgraded. The rating of hybrid capital instruments reflects the increasing risk of non-performance, whether due to the banks' weakening financial condition or, should the banks need to resort to capital support from the authorities, losses being enforced under the EU state aid burden-sharing concept. Under Fitch's criteria, hybrid non-performance can arise in a number of ways, including coupon deferral or omission or if a tender or exchange offer is considered to be a distressed debt exchange.

CGD benefits from its strong retail franchise and dominant market share of deposits, which has been supportive of its funding profile (net loans/deposits ratio of 126% as per Bank of Portugal (BoP) at end-Q311). However, CGD's overall performance deteriorated in Q311 and this is likely to continue. Under BoP's more stringent non-performing loan (NPL) definition, its reported 'credit at risk' or new NPL ratio deteriorated to 6.3% at end-Q311 from 4.2% at end-2010. It is faced with the challenge of meeting sizeable debt maturities until 2013 (around 7.5% of total assets) as well as increasing regulatory core capital from 8.4% at end-Q311 to 9% by year-end. CGD plans to sell its insurance business and equity stakes to improve capital.

CGD's subsidiary Caixa - Banco de Investimento is the investment banking arm of the group and is fully integrated. As such, its IDRs are in line with its parent's, reflecting a moderate probability of support.

Millennium bcp faces various challenges due to a comparatively weak position in terms of funding and liquidity and credit risk. The bank had a net loans/deposits ratio of 154% (as per BoP) at end-Q311 and a high reliance on ECB funding (16% of total asset at end-Q311). Furthermore, it has sizeable debt maturities until 2013 (5% of end-Q311 total assets) which compares with a lower level of unencumbered ECB eligible assets (3.6%). Its credit at risk ratio is the weakest among its peers at 9.5% at end-Q311. If recent measures to improve capital are considered, its regulatory core capital would be 9.1%. However, further capital will be needed to offset the capital shortfall arising from fair valuing its Portuguese sovereign exposure.

Banco BPI's capital levels are under greater pressure than some of its peers after considering the comparatively higher capital shortfalls arising from fair valuing its large sovereign debt exposure. However, the bank compares favourably with regards to asset quality and funding and liquidity. At end-Q311, its credit at risk ratio was 3.2% and its net loans/deposits ratio was 115% (as per BoP) at end-Q311. The bank has limited reliance on ECB funding and sufficient unencumbered ECB eligible assets to cover its medium-term refinancing needs until 2013 (6% of total assets).

Banco Portuguese de Investimento's is the investment banking arm of the group and it is fully integrated. As such, its IDRs are in line with its parent's, reflecting a moderate probability of support.