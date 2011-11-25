BRIEF-CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series E senior unsecured debentures
* CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series e senior unsecured debentures due June 16, 2027
Nov 25 Northern Rock Asset Management (NRAM) & Bradford & Bingley Plc (B&B)
* Moody's affirms all outstanding ratings of NRAM and B&B following the cash offer
* CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series e senior unsecured debentures due June 16, 2027
WASHINGTON, June 13 The World Bank on Tuesday approved financing worth more than $500 million for Afghanistan to support a string of projects to boost the economy, help improve service delivery in five cities and support Afghan refugees sent back from Pakistan.