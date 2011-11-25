(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 25- Fitch Ratings says the UK government's rejection of statutory intervention in the
pub sector is positive for securitisations of leased and tenanted pubs. But the sector will
remain under pressure from the longer-term challenges it faces. The government's decision
therefore does not change our negative outlook on the tenanted pub sector.
The UK government said on Thursday that it would not take action "in setting the
terms of commercial, contractual relationships" between pub companies and
tenants, rejecting a call from the Business, Innovation and Skills Select
Committee for statutory intervention on the "beer tie", under which pubcos can
oblige a licensee to purchase beer through the pubco rather than on the open
market.
Had the government accepted the committee's recommendation, it could have
accelerated the process of reducing rents. The decision therefore alleviates our
concern that sharper falls in rents would reduce the ability of highly leveraged
pubcos to service their debt.
However, one of the key elements of the self-regulatory package is that the
Industry Framework Code is to be strengthened and made legally binding. This
strengthened code is likely to abolish upward-only rent reviews and force pub
companies to be transparent with their lessees on issues such as charges for
dilapidation repairs and income from gaming machines. Therefore, downward
pressure on rents may still result from the government's decision.
The medium- to long-term challenges facing the tenanted pub sector, including
the likelihood of an economic downturn, remain, despite a slowdown in the
decline of on-trade beer sales.
Fitch rates whole business securitisations backed (at least partly) by tied
leased and tenanted pubs from Punch Taverns Finance Plc, Punch Taverns Finance B
Ltd, Unique Pub Finance Company Plc, Spirit Issuer plc,
Marston's Issuer plc and Greene King Finance Plc.