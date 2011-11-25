(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 25- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Portuguese insurer
Millenniumbcp-Ageas's (MBCPA) operating entities' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The
Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on the ratings has been removed. The
Outlook is Negative.
The downgrade follows Fitch's downgrade of Portugal's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'/RWN on 24 November 2011 (see "Fitch
Downgrades Portugal to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative" on
www.fitchratings.com). The agency considers that the
deterioration in Portugal's economic and fiscal profile, to
which, as a largely domestic insurer, MBCPA has both significant
business and investment concentration, indicates a heightened
probability of a further rating downgrade of the insurer in the
near term. This is reflected in the Negative Outlook, which also
reflects the Negative Outlook attached to the sovereign rating.
Fitch continues to believe that the immediate impact of the
deterioration in Portugal's economic and fiscal profile will be
evidenced in a weakening of the insurer's regulatory solvency
through the accumulation of sizeable unrealised capital losses
on the Portuguese fixed-income portfolio and the part-suspension
of new business being produced by the minority partner, Banco
Commercial Portugues (Millennium bcp; 'BB+'/Negative).
While a prolonged period of deterioration could result in a
liquidity strain for the insurer, as policyholders look to
redeem their policies, Fitch has no evidence to suggest that
this is currently happening.
MBCPA's ratings incorporate some benefit from the Ageas
Group's ratings (AG Insurance; IFS 'A+'/Stable) reflecting
ongoing and expected future operational and financial support.
Majority owner Ageas has clearly stated that it
continues to view MBCPA as a strategic investment and a
long-term partnership and that, together with Millennium bcp,
owner of the remaining 49% of MBCPA, it would ensure the
protection of existing policyholders should this be necessary.
The most likely reason for a rating downgrade at this time
would be a further downgrade of the Portuguese sovereign rating.
A reduction in the level of implied support from the majority
owner, Ageas, could also result in a downgrade. Conversely,
explicit unilateral support from Ageas could result in a rating
upgrade.
The ratings actions are as follows:
Ocidental-Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros de Vida S.A.
IFS rating downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', Negative Outlook
Ocidental-Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros S.A.
IFS rating downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', Negative Outlook
Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros de Saude S.A.
IFS rating downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', Negative Outlook