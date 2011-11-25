GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as tech bounces; investors ready for Fed
* European shares rebound from seven-week lows (Updates with U.S. market closing levels)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 25- Fitch Ratings has assigned OOO Gazprom Capital's RUB15bn 7.5% domestic notes due 6 November 2014 a final local currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB' and final National senior unsecured rating of 'AAA(rus)'. The notes are Series 03 issued under OOO Gazprom Capital's RUB30bn debt issuance programme rated at local currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB' and National senior unsecured rating of 'AAA(rus)'.
OOO Gazprom Capital is a 100%-owned subsidiary of OAO Gazprom ('BBB'/Positive/'F3'). The notes are guaranteed by OAO Gazprom for the maximum amount of RUB21bn for four years. The proceeds from the notes issuance are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.
* European shares rebound from seven-week lows (Updates with U.S. market closing levels)
* Brent crude sees 'death cross' as moving averages fall (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement, adds API numbers)