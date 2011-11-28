(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Genus Power Infrastrucutres Limited's (GPIL) additional INR100m fund-based working capital facilities and INR1,000m non-fund based working capital facilities 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)' ratings.

GPIL's outstanding ratings (including above) are as follows:

- National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch A-(ind)'

- INR64m long-term loan: 'Fitch A-(ind)'

- INR1,900m fund-based working capital facilities: 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR6,100m non-fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR1,000m commercial paper programme (carved out of fund-based working capital limits): 'Fitch A1(ind)'

Incorporated in 1994, GPIL is part of the Kailash Group of Companies. It manufactures electronic energy meters, transformers and power systems, besides undertaking turnkey projects for utilities in power transmission and distribution. In the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), the company had revenues of INR7.16bn, an EBITDA of INR1.02bn and a profit after tax of INR610m (including extra-ordinary item of INR63.1m).

For more information on GPIL's rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary, "Fitch Affirms Genus Power Infrastructures' Ratings ", dated 18 August 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.