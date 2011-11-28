(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28- Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Hanumant Vanijya Pvt. Ltd.'s (HVPL) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch B(ind)'. HVPL's INR130m fund-based limit has also been downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch B(ind)'.

The downgrade reflects delays in interest payments of more than INR1.0m and overutilization of working capital limits of over 4% on an average over the last quarter ended September 2011, which have continued to date.

The ratings may be upgraded if there is a demonstration of timely payment of interest and regularity in the use of working capital limits for at least two quarters.

Incorporated in 2005, HVPL manufactures vests and briefs and owns fabric cutting facilities in Howrah, Kolkata.