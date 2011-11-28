(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 28- Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bank Danamon Indonesia
Tbk's (Danamon) National Long-Term Rating at
'AA+(idn)', Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BB+', Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'B',
Viability Rating at 'bb+', Individual Rating at 'C/D', and
Support Rating at '3'. The Outlook is Stable.
The affirmations are a result of the bank's ability in
maintaining its strong capitalisation profile. The ratings also
reflect the bank's satisfactory asset quality and continuing
access to resources from its majority shareholder, Temasek
Holdings, the investment arm of the Singapore
government ('AAA'/Stable), as well as the high quality of the
management team appointed by Temasek, which is reflected in its
Viability Rating.
Danamon's Tier 1 and total Capital Adequacy Ratios (CAR)
remained strong at 17.4% and 17.8%, respectively, as the bank
raised IDR5trn through right issues in Q311. Fitch believes the
current level of Tier 1 capital is sufficient in offsetting the
possibility of worsening asset quality.
The bank's profitability remains high but is under pressure
as net interest margin (NIM) continues to decline as a result of
intense competition. NIM in Q311 was 9.7% (2010: 11.3%). ROA and
ROE in Q311 stood at 2.6% and 16.8% (2010: ROA: 2.8%; ROE:
17.3%), respectively. In Fitch's opinion, strong competition
will continue to pressure the bank's profitability.
NPLs declined to 2.9% of gross loans at end-Q311 (2010:
3.0%) in line with the industry average. Fitch notes that the
bank has managed growth well, as asset quality remains
reasonably sound.
Danamon's regulatory loan-deposit ratio (LDR) increased to
99.5% in Q311 (2010: 93.8%), one of the highest among its peers.
Long-term funding increased significantly by 82% in Q311,
reflecting a more balanced management of asset liabilities, but
it could increase refinancing risk as bank funding resources
depend more on wholesale investors. Fitch notes that although
LDR is above average, the bank's excess liquidity of about
IDR17.4trn should be adequate in diminishing funding/liquidity
risk.
Established in 1956 and listed in 1989, Danamon was
nationalised by the Indonesian government in 1999 following the
Asian financial crisis and sold to Asia Financial (Indonesia) in
2003. Asia Financial (Indonesia) owned 67.4% of Danamon at
end-September 2011, and is in turn fully owned by Fullerton
Financial Holdings, a financial holding company of Temasek
Holdings.