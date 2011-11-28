(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28- Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk's (Danamon) National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(idn)', Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+', Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'B', Viability Rating at 'bb+', Individual Rating at 'C/D', and Support Rating at '3'. The Outlook is Stable.

The affirmations are a result of the bank's ability in maintaining its strong capitalisation profile. The ratings also reflect the bank's satisfactory asset quality and continuing access to resources from its majority shareholder, Temasek Holdings, the investment arm of the Singapore government ('AAA'/Stable), as well as the high quality of the management team appointed by Temasek, which is reflected in its Viability Rating.

Danamon's Tier 1 and total Capital Adequacy Ratios (CAR) remained strong at 17.4% and 17.8%, respectively, as the bank raised IDR5trn through right issues in Q311. Fitch believes the current level of Tier 1 capital is sufficient in offsetting the possibility of worsening asset quality.

The bank's profitability remains high but is under pressure as net interest margin (NIM) continues to decline as a result of intense competition. NIM in Q311 was 9.7% (2010: 11.3%). ROA and ROE in Q311 stood at 2.6% and 16.8% (2010: ROA: 2.8%; ROE: 17.3%), respectively. In Fitch's opinion, strong competition will continue to pressure the bank's profitability.

NPLs declined to 2.9% of gross loans at end-Q311 (2010: 3.0%) in line with the industry average. Fitch notes that the bank has managed growth well, as asset quality remains reasonably sound.

Danamon's regulatory loan-deposit ratio (LDR) increased to 99.5% in Q311 (2010: 93.8%), one of the highest among its peers. Long-term funding increased significantly by 82% in Q311, reflecting a more balanced management of asset liabilities, but it could increase refinancing risk as bank funding resources depend more on wholesale investors. Fitch notes that although LDR is above average, the bank's excess liquidity of about IDR17.4trn should be adequate in diminishing funding/liquidity risk.

Established in 1956 and listed in 1989, Danamon was nationalised by the Indonesian government in 1999 following the Asian financial crisis and sold to Asia Financial (Indonesia) in 2003. Asia Financial (Indonesia) owned 67.4% of Danamon at end-September 2011, and is in turn fully owned by Fullerton Financial Holdings, a financial holding company of Temasek Holdings.