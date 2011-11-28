(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank has established a track record of a high level of integration with its parent, Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG (OKB), and close cooperation with the Austrian government since its inception in 2008, in our view.

-- In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, we have therefore reassessed our view of OeEB's role to the Austrian government as "critical".

-- We are consequently raising the long-term local and foreign currency ratings on OeEB to 'AAA' from 'AA+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects that on the Republic of Austria and on OKB.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it raised its local and foreign currency long-term issuercredit ratings on the Austrian development bank Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank AG (OeEB) to 'AAA' from 'AA+'. We affirmed the short-term rating at 'A-1+'. The outlook is stable. The upgrade reflects our view that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the Austrian government and OeEB's parent Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG (OKB; AAA/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to OeEB in the event of financial distress. As a result of this, we also no longer classify a stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for OeEB. In accordance with Standard & Poor's criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs), our opinion is based on our view of OeEB's:

-- "Critical" role for the Republic of Austria (AAA/Stable/A-1+) because it was created on behalf of the government and operates only on the government's behalf to provide banking services for business transactions that commercial financial institutions are unwilling or unable to provide. OeEB supports the Austrian government in meeting international obligations for development cooperation;

-- "Integral" link with the Austrian government, owing to the bank's public mandate and the government's provision of asset guarantees and general propensity to intervene in favor of its agents. This link furthermore extends to OKB, which is intended to provide funding to OeEB from its own common funding sources. The funding sources generally benefit from unconditional, irrevocable, and timely guarantees from the Republic of Austria. Since its foundation in 2008, OeEB has established a track record of a high level of integration with its parent, Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG (OKB; AAA/Stable/A-1+) and close cooperation with the Austrian government, in our view.

OeEB's activities are legally defined as a service of general economic interest to complement official development aid. OeEB therefore supports the Austrian government in meeting its development policy goals and further supports OKB's role in providing key functions and services for the Austrian government.

We believe that the Austrian government would bear reputational risk if it were to delay or ignore financial intervention for OeEB in the event of financial distress. We also believe that any potential financial needs would be moderate relative to the government's and OKB's liquidity. Consequently, we consider extraordinary government support to OeEB would be almost certain. The stable outlook reflects our opinion that OeEB will continue to play a critical role in the Austrian government's development policy. This is underscored by the inclusion of OeEB's investment financings in the Export Guarantees Act. We could take a negative rating action if our assessment of the "critical role" for and "integral link" with the Austrian government and OKB were to weaken, or if we took a rating action on OKB and Austria.

