(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28-

-- In our view, the operating performance of Dublin-based information services provider Experian PLC is benefitting from the group's strategy of geographic and product diversification.

-- As a result, we believe Experian will continue to show resilient revenue growth, despite the soft economic conditions.

-- We are therefore upgrading our long-term corporate credit rating on wholly owned group subsidiary Experian Finance to 'A-' from 'BBB+' and affirming our 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating on the company.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Experian's credit metrics will remain commensurate with our guidance for the 'A-' rating, supported by positive organic growth over the next 12-24 months and high EBITDA margins.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based Experian Finance PLC, the wholly owned subsidiary of international information services provider Experian PLC (not rated) to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. At the same time, the short-term corporate credit rating on Experian Finance was affirmed at 'A-2'. The outlook is stable.

In addition, the issue ratings on the notes issued under the (old) Experian Finance GBP2 billion program--namely the GBP334 million notes due 2013--and the notes issued under Experian Finance's $3 billion senior unsecured Euro Medium-Term Note program--comprising the GBP400 million 4.75% notes due 2018 and the EUR500 million 4.75% notes due 2020--were raised to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.

The upgrade reflects our view that Experian PLC (Experian; the group) will continue to report robust operating performance in the current uncertain economic climate. We also anticipate that the group will generate substantial cash flow and consistently maintain credit metrics in line with those we consider commensurate with the 'A-' rating, including funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 40%, given our view of the group's strong business risk profile. For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, Standard & Poor's-adjusted free operating cash flow (FOCF) for the group was about $900 million.

In our view, Experian will continue to report positive organic growth over the next 12-18 months, and that it will continue to maintain its high EBITDA margin and be cash generative despite the soft economic conditions. We anticipate that the group's credit metrics will decline somewhat by the end of financial 2012, but remain above the levels commensurate with the 'A-' rating, with some improvement thereafter.

Downward rating pressure could arise if adjusted FFO to debt were to fall to substantially less than 40% for a sustained period. This could occur if Experian were to spend significant amounts on shareholder-friendly measures or substantial debt-funded acquisitions, or if market conditions were to deteriorate beyond what we currently anticipate.

At present, we view rating upside potential as limited and dependent on Experian's commitment to a modest financial risk profile.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- Critical Mass, Diversity And Cost Flexibility Support Success In European Business Services, Nov. 19, 2007