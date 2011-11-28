(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 25- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Union Bank of India's (Union Bank) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch AA+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions is included at the end of this commentary.

Union Bank's National Long-Term Rating is support-driven as there is high probability of support from the Government of India (GoI), if required, in view of the bank's high systemic importance and the GoI's 57.1% stake (H1FY12). However, the rating is a notch lower than its peers to reflect moderate credit matrices. Union Bank is India's seventh-largest public sector bank and 10th largest commercial bank by assets. The ratings of Union's tier 1 bonds and upper and lower tier 2 bonds are based on Fitch's criteria for rating Indian national bank hybrids and subordinated debt.

Union's asset quality deteriorated further in H112 as reported incremental delinquencies spiked. Despite aggressive write-offs in FY11 and H112, the gross NPL ratio worsened - H1FY12: 3.5% (FY11: 2.3%). While high delinquencies in loans, particularly in H112, is partly due to the bank migrating to an automatic system-based recognition of NPLs, delinquencies from the restructured portfolio SMEs and export credit have also been high. Further, the bank has also witnessed delinquencies in a few large accounts as well.

While the pace of incremental delinquencies is likely to moderate, the bank's high exposure in select interest sensitive sectors (such as infrastructure and metals), stress in a few large accounts, and a changing loan-mix remain a cause of concern to asset quality. The specific NPL coverage of the bank is low, and further declined to 42.4% in H1FY12 (FY11: 49%). However, the increased emphasis of the bank on NPL resolutions can improve recovery from delinquent accounts, especially from small borrowers.

Union Bank's funding is largely through retail deposits. Low cost current and savings deposits are respectable (H1FY12: 32.1%), and is better versus some large public sector banks. The proportion of bulk deposits (wholesale deposits and certificate of deposits) in term deposit is low, and has declined, which is reflected in lower incremental funding cost. However, the proportion of bulk deposits may increase should the bank experience higher loan growth in H2FY12.

Union Bank's capitalisation (Tier 1 capital H1FY12: 8.54%; FY11:8.69%) is moderate especially in view of its weak asset quality, low specific NPL coverage and presence of hybrids in Tier 1. Capitalisation was supported in FY11 by capital infusion from the government through equity (INR6.8bn) and preference shares (INR1.1bn). Nevertheless, the bank's internal accrual is modest and it would require additional capital to support its growth. While the agency notes a high probability of support from the government of India during stress, it envisages banks which perform better financially to get precedence in receiving growth capital from the government.

High employee costs and higher credit costs have stressed the bank's profitability (H1FY12 Return on Assets (RoA): 0.75%). Profitability is likely to remain under pressure as deposits get re-priced at higher rates, thereby compressing net interest margins and elevated credit cost, at least over the short-term, eventually resulting in subdued RoA.

Union Bank's rating could come under pressure from a weakening of its franchise, which in turn leads to a weakening of systemic importance. The National Long-Term Rating may be upgraded if there is a sustained improvement in its financial metrics.

Union Bank had a pan-India franchise with 3,138 branches at H1FY12. The bank's international presence is still small - FY11: 2.7% of total assets - while other businesses (asset management, insurance) are fairly nascent

Union Bank's ratings have been affirmed as follows:

- National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch AA+(ind)'; Outlook Stable;

- INR10bn Lower Tier 2 bonds: 'Fitch AA+(ind)';

- INR3bn Perpetual Tier 1 notes: 'Fitch AA(ind)'; and

- INR10bn Upper Tier 2 bonds: 'Fitch AA(ind)'.