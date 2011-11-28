(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 25- Fitch Ratings has revised Russia-based Sistema Joint Stock Financial Corp.'s (Sistema) Outlook to Stable from Positive. Sistema's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) have been affirmed at 'BB-' and its foreign and local currency senior unsecured ratings affirmed at 'BB-'. Sistema's National long-term rating has also been affirmed at 'A+(rus)' and assigned a Stable Outlook and its national senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+(rus)'. The guaranteed debt issuance programme, which is up to USD3bn, registered by Sistema Capital S.A. and guaranteed by Sistema was affirmed at 'BB-'.

The Outlook revision primarily reflects Fitch's assessment that Sistema is unlikely to come up with a quick solution for its subsidiary SSTL (Shyam), a small niche CDMA operator in India. Organic development of this business requires considerable capex and would entail a substantial cash burn. before it is turned EBITDA positive. Some debt at Shyam is already guaranteed by the holding company (holdco). Fitch believes that future funding efforts by Shyam are likely to require shareholder support increasing off-balance sheet liabilities recourse to the holdco.

Sistema's ratings continue to be supported by strong operating and financial performance at its key subsidiaries, MTS ('BB+'/Oultook), a large Russian/CIS mobile operator, and Bashneft, a medium-size Russian oil and gas company. MTS's free cash flow (FCF) generation is strong supporting its ability to pay hefty dividends. MTS has low leverage, at 1.1x net debt/LTM EBITDA at end-Q311, and Sistema, as a controlling shareholder, retains the flexibility to increase leverage and squeeze additional dividends from this company without jeopardising its credit ratings. Bashneft is expected to continue paying high dividends, although this may be challenged by the high capex required to develop the new Trebs-Titov oil field. Bashneft is looking for partners to help fund this development, and although it is unlikely to fall short of finding willing participants in this project, this may happen on terms less favourable than currently envisaged by the holdco.

Sistema's group-wide leverage was a moderate 1.7x net debt/EBITDA at end-Q211 but this is unevenly distributed between various segments. Weaker subsidiaries are much more leveraged than key ones, and there is a significant amount of debt at the holdco level. In addition to the holdco's headline debt, it guarantees some debt at its subsidiaries, most importantly at Shyam. Also, Sistema granted a number of put options to equity investors into some of its subsidiaries which effectively turn these equity investments into debt recourse to Sistema. These include arrangements with Rusnano for its cash contribution to the Sistema-Nano JV, the Russian Government's equity injection into Shyam and Sberbank's acquisition of a 25% stake in Detsky Mir.

As a result, leverage as measured by the ratio of net debt including off-balance sheet obligations to normalised dividends is high and Fitch expects it to remain significantly above 2.5x, to a large part driven by continuing investments into Shyam. A rise in that ratio to above 4.3x on a sustained basis may lead to a downgrade.

Sistema's liquidity is strong for its rating category, protecting it against short-term refinancing risks. Liquidity is comprised of cash on the balance sheet - estimated by Fitch at USD357m at end-Q211 and supported by dividends from MTS in Q311, and a number of committed bank credit lines.