(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 28- Fitch Ratings has revised Russia-based Mobile Telesystems' (MTS) Outlook to
Stable from Positive. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
The Outlook revision reflects the negative influence of MTS's controlling
shareholder, JSFC Sistema ('BB-'/Stable) - the Outlook on the latter was changed
to Stable from Positive. Under Fitch's parent-subsidiary methodology, there is a
linkage between the ratings of these two companies. On a stand-alone basis,
MTS's credit profile continues to conform to low investment-grade.
The company holds strong and reasonably stable market shares in all its key
mobile markets - including, most importantly, Russia. Fitch believes that MTS
will continue to successfully defend its positions and maintain broad parity
with peers in terms of coverage, technology solutions, frequency portfolio,
marketing and capex spend. Control over MGTS, a fixed-line incumbent in Moscow,
provides MTS with strong leadership in the mass segment of this geographical
market.
However, key Russian and Ukrainian mobile markets are mature with competition
rising. Russian headline mobile penetration exceeded 155% as of end-H111. Fitch
expects competitive pressures to intensify further with the market-share
ambitions of Tele2 and Rostelecom in the medium term.
MTS sustainably generates positive free cash flow (FCF), and overall financial
performance is robust although margins have been under pressure in 2011 and are
unlikely to recover significantly. As noted, key markets are mature and
therefore do not require excessive capex. However, capex as a percentage of
revenue has been high - at well above 20% - and is unlikely to decrease
abruptly, and will be inflated by 3G spend in Russia. As a result, Fitch expects
that MTS's pre-dividend FCF margin will remain in the range of up to 10%.
Fitch sees MTS's exposure to Sistema's group-wide risks, and the holding's
flexibility to significantly increase MTS's leverage, if need be, as a
significant credit constraint. There are no public leverage targets or
restrictions on dividend payments that could hamper Sistema's ability to
significantly increase the amount of dividends from MTS.
MTS's leverage has been modest at below 1.5x net debt/EBITDA. It is likely to
rise to the upper end of this range as a result of MTS's increasing its stake in
MGTS and some other acquisitions by end-2011. Deleveraging is likely to be slow
due to high dividend payments and only modest improvements in EBITDA generation.
The ratings may benefit from changes in shareholding, corporate governance or
legal provisions sufficient to create a strong ring fence around MTS to isolate
it from Sistema's group-wide risks. A downgrade may arise from increased
shareholder remuneration, MTS's acquisition of Sistema group's assets, or a
build-up in pressures to upstream cash on the back of funding needs at the wider
Sistema group - and a consequent rise in funds from operations adjusted net
leverage to above 3x. Competitive weaknesses and market-share erosion, leading
to significant deterioration in pre-dividend FCF generation, may also become a
negative rating factor.
MTS's debt maturity profile is well spread with single-year refinancing exposure
not significantly exceeding USD1bn per annum until end-2014 (as of end-2010). In
addition to USD1.6bn of cash and short-term investments as of end-Q311, the
company has access to a number of committed credit lines that were reported at
USD3.0bn at end-2010. Currency risks are moderate with the foreign exchange
share of the total debt portfolio reported at 22% at end-Q311.