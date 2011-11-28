(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 28- Fitch Ratings has taken Northumbrian Services
Limited's (NSL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB'
and its senior unsecured rating of 'BBB+' off Rating Watch
Negative and placed the Long-term IDR on Stable Outlook. Its
Short-term IDR remains 'F3'. Fitch has also affirmed its main
subsidiary, Northumbrian Water Limited's (NWL)
Long-term IDR at 'BBB+', senior unsecured rating at 'A-' and
Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook for NWL's Long-term IDR is
Stable.
This rating action follows recent confirmation by NWL and UK
Water (2011) Limited - the acquirer of Northumbrian Water Group
Plc - of the post-acquisition financing structure for the group.
Fitch has been informed by the company that financial
institutions that have term debt outstanding to the group with
change of control language have waived those rights, so that
respective funding arrangements will stay in place. As
previously expected by Fitch, around GBP232m of acquisition debt
taken out by UK Water (2011) Limited has been pushed down into
NWL.
Fitch forecasts consolidated gearing for Northumbrian Water
Group Plc (unrated) at below 70% (pension-adjusted net
debt/regulatory asset value (RAV) excluding the Kielder
securitisation and project financings related to the group's
non-regulated businesses). The post-maintenance and post-tax
interest cover ratio (PMICR) is expected to range above 1.5x.
Such metrics are commensurate with Fitch's ratio guidelines for
NSL's 'BBB' IDR.
For NWL and its additional acquisition debt, Fitch forecasts
pension-adjusted net debt/RAV below 67.5% and PMICR around 1.7x
(5-year average for the price control period). Such metrics are
commensurate with Fitch's ratio guidelines for NWL's 'BBB+' IDR.
As part of the acquisition financing a new GBP400m capex
facility and GBP50m working capital facility were put in place
for NWL (with a five-year maturity), which provide for
sufficient liquidity until at least March 2014.
Northumbrian Water Finance plc's (NWF) bonds benefit from a
guarantee from NWL and are rated 'A-'.