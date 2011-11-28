(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Lithuanian mobile telecommunications operator UAB Bite Lietuva's liquidity is now adequate, according to our criteria.

-- The company's profitability and cash flow have improved in 2011 thanks to the recent turnaround of the Latvian operations.

-- We are raising our long-term corporate credit ratings on Bite Lietuva (Bite) and its 100% owner Bite Finance International B.V. to 'B-' from 'CCC'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Bite's profitability and free cash flow will continue to grow.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had raised its long-term corporate credit rating on Lithuania-headquartered mobile telecommunications operator UAB Bite Lietuva (Bite) and its 100% owner Bite Finance International B.V. to 'B-' from 'CCC'.The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we raised the rating on Bite Finance International's outstanding subordinated notes to 'CCC+' from 'CCC-' and the rating on the group's EUR172 million senior secured notes to 'B-' from 'CCC'.

The upgrades reflect the improvement in Bite's liquidity, which we now view as "adequate", thanks to minimal short-term debt maturities in 2012 and 2013, increased covenant headroom, and positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation. It also reflects Bite's strengthened operating performance, including profitability improvement. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the last 12 months was 23.7% on Sept. 30, 2011, up from 22.2% for full-year 2010.

In our base-case assessment, we assume that Bite will be able to sustain its recent improvement in profitability and turnaround of the previously loss-making Latvian operations, that liquidity will remain adequate as debt repayments due in 2012 and 2013 are limited, and that FOCF will increase.

Despite those improvements, however, the ratings remain constrained by Bite's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and "vulnerable" business risk profile. The main weaknesses for the business risk profile in our view are the severe competition from local players that belong to large Nordic operators TeliaSonera AB (A-/Stable/A-2) and Tele2 AB (not rated), still low profitability, and volatility in the Lithuanian and Latvian economies.

The ratings benefit from the well-established Lithuanian operations, where Bite's market share has stabilized over the past two years; a growing position in Latvia, which Bite entered in 2005; a relatively benign regulatory environment, despite recent interconnect call termination price cuts; and our expectation of growing FOCF over the next two years, which could be directed toward debt reduction.

The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Bite will maintain comfortable covenant headroom, report an increasing EBITDA margin, and reduce debt to less than 5x EBITDA, with the potential to deleverage further thanks to expected FOCF growth over the next two years.

We could lower the ratings if the EBITDA margin fell nearer to 20%, because it could pressure liquidity and covenant headroom or if revenues declined either on lower market share or on negative macroeconomic developments. A downgrade could also result if the company fails to refinance the EUR172 million senior secured notes due 2014 before midyear 2013.

Ratings upside is unlikely in the next 12 months, in our view, as it would require meaningful improvement in profitability and a decrease in the debt-EBITDA ratio to 4x, which we don't think Bite would be able to achieve in the near term.

