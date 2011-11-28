(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Scottish Widows plc's (SW) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A' and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', both with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has additionally affirmed Clerical Medical Investment Group Ltd's (CMIG) IFS rating at 'A' and Long-term IDR at 'A-', both with Stable Outlooks. The agency has also affirmed SW's subordinated debt rating at 'BBB+' and the ratings of Clerical Medical Finance plc's subordinated debt , which is guaranteed by CMIG, at 'BBB'.

The ultimate parent of each company is Lloyds Banking Group (LBG; 'A'/Stable). SW and CMIG were downgraded on 13 October 2011 (see "Fitch Downgrades Scottish Widows and Clerical Medical IFS to 'A'" at www.fitchratings.com), following Fitch's downgrade of LBG's Long-term IDR to 'A' from 'AA-'. The downgrade of LBG reflected Fitch's expectation that the probability of government support for UK banks has diminished. SW's ratings are constrained by LBG's rating. CMIG's ratings are uplifted by one notch to reflect the potential support available from SW, the immediate owner of CMIG. LBG's rating is not currently constraining the ratings of CMIG.

The affirmation of SW and CMIG's ratings reflects the solid capitalisation of both companies and Fitch's view of SW's strong standalone profile. In 2010, LBG selected SW as its preferred brand for both IFA-distributed and bancassurance business and closed CMIG to new business. In 2011, LBG reorganised the structure of its insurance operations, consolidating them in SW, further strengthening SW's position in the banking group.

Under Fitch's insurance group rating methodology, the agency views CMIG as 'important' to SW. In Fitch's opinion, there is long-term value in CMIG for SW. This consideration leads the agency to believe that if ever CMIG needed support from its parent, SW, it would receive it, which is reflected in a one-notch uplift to CMIG's ratings.

The strong franchise value and profitability of SW enhances the strength of its standalone position. For H111 SW reported increased profits and new business margins increased to 4.2% from 3.5% at end-2010. However, the value of new business fell, reflecting the strategic change to the product mix and the temporary disruption to sales during the integration of distribution channels. These results were in line with Fitch's expectations and the agency expects cost-saving opportunities to emerge from integration synergies.

Fitch views the impact of Basel III on bank-owned insurance entities cautiously, with the tougher capital requirements for banks that own insurance operations likely to weigh on groups' allocation of capital and potentially decreasing the attractiveness of owning insurance subsidiaries. In its recent strategic review, LBG confirmed that it intends to retain its insurance subsidaries. LBG has undertaken capital restructuring initiatives, including those in July 2011 resulting in a GBP2.1bn mitigation of the impacts of Basel III.

Both entities' ratings are linked to LBG's Long-term IDR. A downgrade of LBG could lead to corresponding rating actions on SW and CMIG. An upgrade of LBG is unlikely in the near term, given that its Long-term IDR is at its Support Rating Floor.

A downgrade could also occur if Fitch considered that either SW or CMIG's standalone profiles had worsened.

If, in Fitch's opinion, the strategic importance of either company to LBG were to change, the ratings would be reviewed. The agency views the strategic importance of CMIG as more likely to change. Full operational and structural integration of CMIG with SW, which Fitch regards as probable, could lead to an alignment of ratings across LBG's insurance operations, with a possible upgrade for CMIG. However, Fitch also believes it possible that LBG could sell CMIG, given that CMIG no longer writes new business and, in the agency's view, is no longer an important franchise for LBG.