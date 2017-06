(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29- Fitch Ratings has assigned Baosteel Group Corporation's ('A-'/Stable) senior unsecured offshore CNY bonds final ratings of 'A-' as follows:

CNY1,000m 3.125% senior unsecured bond due 2013: 'A-'

CNY2,100m 3.500% senior unsecured bond due 2014: 'A-'

CNY500m 4.375% senior unsecured bond due 2016: 'A-'

This follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 21 November 2011.