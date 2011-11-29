(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- HKT's parent, PCCW, raised about HK$8.8 billion after listing HKT Trust in Hong Kong on Nov. 29, 2011.

-- We expect the company to use HK$7.8 billion of the proceeds to reduce indebtedness by the end of this year, which would improve the group's ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA to about 3.5x by the end of 2011.

-- We are affirming the 'BBB' ratings on HKT and removing them from CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will maintain stable and solid operating cash flows based on its strong market position.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating on Hong Kong Telecommunications Ltd. (HKT). The outlook is stable. We also affirmed the 'BBB' issue ratings on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes, which HKT Group Holdings Ltd. guarantees. At the same time, we raised the Greater China credit scale ratings on HKT to 'cnA' from 'cnA-'. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on March 25, 2011.

"We affirmed the ratings to reflect our expectation that HKT's parent, PCCW Ltd. (not rated), will substantially deleverage its balance sheet after the trust listing of its telecommunications assets," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jun Hong Park. "Upon completion of the planned debt repayment, we expect PCCW's ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA to improve to about 3.5x from 4.6x in 2010."

Standard & Poor's will continue to take a consolidated view of the PCCW group when analyzing HKT's credit profile. That's because PCCW will remain the major shareholder of the HKT Trust with about a 60% stake, and the trust will still represent the vast majority of the group's earnings and assets.

On Nov. 29, 2011, HKT Trust was listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange. PCCW raised about Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 8.8 billion through the listing after the deduction of the underwriting fees and commissions. PCCW plans to prioritize the use of HK$7.8 billion of the proceeds to reduce indebtedness by the end of this year. HKT Trust has the group's core telecommunications businesses such as fixed-line voice, broadband, and wireless.

We expect HKT Trust to continue to generate stable and solid operating cash flow based on its strong market position in Hong Kong. However, we don't expect the trust's financial metrics to significantly improve because it will distribute about 100% of its adjusted funds flow.

"The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will maintain its stable and solid operating cash flows based on its strong market position in the Hong Kong telecommunications industry," said Mr. Park. After the completion of the trust listing and deleveraging, we expect the ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA at the PCCW group level to be comfortably within 3.0x-3.5x, after considering surplus cash.

We may lower the rating if either PCCW or HKT Trust's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio stays above 3.5x as a result of less-than-expected deleveraging or weaker-than-expected operating performances. The rating could also come under downward pressure if we assess that the group's growth strategy and financial policies become more aggressive, causing its business and financial risk profiles to deteriorate.

Although less likely, we may raise the rating if the company's revenue growth is strong and its profitability and financial metrics further improve, such as the group's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio is well below 3.0x on a sustainable basis.

