(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29- Fitch Ratings has affirmed TMB Bank Public Company Limited's (TMB) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook. A complete list of rating actions is included at the end of this release.

TMB's Long-term IDR is at the same level as its Viability Rating (VR), reflecting the bank's stand-alone financial strength as the primary rating driver. While the bank has lagged its peer group on a number of key credit measures, the Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that these differences will continue to narrow. However, should the differences fail to narrow in the near-term, then Fitch may consider negative rating action on its IDRs and VR.

For 9M11 TMB reported higher net profit of THB3.1bn (9M10: THB2.4bn) and flat return on assets (ROA) of 0.6%. As with other Thai banks, the bank's performance could weaken in 2012, mainly due to increased provisioning risks resulting from the severe floods in Thailand, although the impact is expected to be temporary and manageable. Fitch believes that the risk of a global economic recession would have a more material impact on the bank. TMB's improving earnings, strong capital and excess reserves put the bank in a stronger position to absorb the impact than two to three years ago.

TMB's asset quality improved further with lower non-performing loans of THB31.6bn or 8.1% of total loans at end-September 2011 (end-2010: THB36.1bn or 9.9%). The loan loss coverage ratio also strengthened to 70.8% from 57% at end-2010 and fewer special mentioned loans of THB17.5bn or 4.5% of total loans at end-September 2011 (end-2010: THB25.9bn or 7.1%). However, these ratios remain high, indicating that asset quality remains TMB's key weakness.

TMB's stable funding and liquidity are supported by its developing mid-sized deposit franchise. Its loan-to-deposits ratio also remained low at 86.1%, partly due to modest loan growth between 2010 and 9M11, and would be lower at about 80% if bills of exchange were included. However, Fitch will continue to monitor the developments in the bank's funding structure as it refocuses on business growth. TMB has maintained strong capitalisation with a Tier 1 ratio of 11.7% and a total capital ratio of 16.9% at end-September 2011. These capital levels should provide a reasonable buffer against an economic downturn and additional provisioning.

TMB is the seventh-largest commercial bank in Thailand with assets of THB657.8bn at end-September 2011. ING Bank NV(ING; 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') is the largest shareholder with a 30% stake, followed by the Ministry of Finance at 26% and Singapore's DBS Bank at 3.6%. Fitch considers the probability of external support from the Thai government, if needed, to be moderate.

The rating actions on TMB are as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'

- Individual Rating affirmed at 'C/D'

- Support Rating affirmed at '3'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'

- National Long-term rating affirmed at 'A+(tha)'; Outlook Stable

- National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1(tha)'

- National Short-term debt rating affirmed at 'F1(tha)'

- National subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A(tha)'