(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 29- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based SV Power
Ltd.'s (SVP) INR1,940m senior project loans a National Long-Term
rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. Fitch has also assigned SVP's
INR140m subordinate debt a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch
B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The ratings are constrained by the underlying fuel risk both
in terms of supply and price. The project will use a blended
feed stock of washery rejects (70%) and raw coal (30%), sourced
from coal washery and the e-auction window of South Eastern Coal
Fields, respectively. Risks arising from the lack of a firm
supply agreement for coal washery rejects is somewhat mitigated
by the project's presence in a mining hub and strong regulatory
support. The Ministry of Environment and Forest regulation has
mandated coal-based power plants located beyond 500km from coal
mines to use beneficiated coal, with ash content not exceeding
34%.
The ratings are also constrained by the lack of firm
contractual arrangements for power sale, which exposes the
project to off-take and price risks. While India's current power
deficit scenario may ensure adequate demand for the power
generated by the project, the steadily declining merchant power
prices and its volatility pose a significant risk. Fitch's base
case assumes sale of power at INR3.75/kwh, and any significant
correction in prices could affect the project's credit quality.
There has been a significant cost overrun of 40.6% from the
initially planned cost of INR2,880m. This is largely due to
increased engineering, procurement and construction costs for
the change in the power plant design capacity to 63MW from 56MW
and high interest costs during construction.
However, the cost overrun has been bridged by an INR800m
unsecured loan extended by group companies and an INR370m
unsecured loan (not rated) extended by a financial institution.
Management expects the power plant to be fully commissioned by
end-November 2011 after a delay of 11 months.
Fitch expects the sponsor to absorb the impact of further
cost overruns, if any, and to extend marginal support in FY12
for debt servicing, in case of a cash flow shortfall. Cash flows
are sensitive to reductions in power tariffs and a sharp rise in
the price assumptions for both coal washery rejects and raw coal
- a possibility given India's acute coal shortages.
Positive rating action may result if the project obtains a
long-term contract for coal washery rejects and a power purchase
agreement, ensuring long-term off-take of power at favourable
tariffs.
SV Power was set up by the Hyderabad-based KVK group to
implement a project consisting of a 2.5mtpa coal washery and a
63MW washery reject-based power plant, KVK has a decade-long
experience in operating power plants based on natural gas, rice
husk plus coal, low sulphur heavy stock and hydel power.