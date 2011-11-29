(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29-

-- Singapore-based ACR's business risk exposure to Thailand's floods is uncertain, but can be significant.

-- ACR's credit profile could weaken if the company's evolving losses increase materially or exceed its retrocession protection.

-- We are placing our 'A-' ratings on ACR on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had placed its 'A-' local currency long-term financial strength and issuer credit ratings on Singapore-based Asia Capital Reinsurance Group Pte. Ltd. (ACR) on CreditWatch with negative implications.

"The CreditWatch action reflects our view that ACR's credit profile could weaken if the ultimate losses from the recent floods in Thailand exceed the company's current protection from its retrocession cover," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Clarkson. "While market loss estimates are still evolving, the company's ultimate aggregate losses could be much higher than the company's current known losses."

While we currently consider ACR's capitalization as strong, the ratings could be negatively affected if we revise our assessment of capitalization to less than strong as a result of higher-than-expected retained losses.

"We intend to resolve the CreditWatch action on ACR within three months, after we have more information on the reported losses and their effect on the company's capitalization and operating performance," said Mr. Clarkson. We will affirm the ratings on ACR if the incurred losses are manageable. We could lower the ratings by one notch or more, depending on the severity of the impact of the losses on the company's business.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Insurance Criteria: Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010

-- Insurance Criteria: Interactive Rating Methodology, April 22, 2009