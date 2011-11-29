(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 29- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Toshiba Corporation's
Long-Term Foreign and Local-Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also
affirmed Toshiba's Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at
'F3'.
The ratings reflect Toshiba's stable operating results,
technology leadership and strong global positions in its main
business segments, NAND flash memory and power plants. The
Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Toshiba will
continue to generate positive free cash flow (FCF) and maintain
its credit metrics in FY12, underpinned by its strong operating
performance and a solid liquidity profile. In addition, Fitch
notes that the company is well positioned to mitigate the risk
from a recent JPY rally by expanding overseas production and
procuring raw materials in USD.
Fitch expects that Toshiba's two main business segments will
continue to perform strongly and EBIT margin will likely be
around 4% over the next 12-18 months, in line with the FY11
level. Given the rising penetration of smartphones, tablet PCs
and solid state drives (SSD), Fitch expects that demand for NAND
will remain strong. In addition, Toshiba should benefit from a
growing global shift to non-fossil fuel energy sources including
nuclear power, given its position as the world's largest
manufacturer of nuclear power plants.
Toshiba's revenue contracted to JPY1,586bn in the quarter
ended September 2011 (Q2 FY12) from JPY1,630bn in Q2 FY11,
primarily due to the impact of the JPY appreciation. However,
the company managed to improve EBIT margin to 4.8% in the same
period (Q2 FY11: 4.3%) due to stronger performance in its major
business segments and streamlined operating costs. An improved
operating environment led to positive FCF for two consecutive
years and helped reduce its funds from operations (FFO) adjusted
leverage to 3.6x at FYE11 from 4.6x at FYE10.
Fitch will consider a negative rating action should the
company's overall operating profit margin fall below 1.5% and/or
FFO-adjusted leverage rises significantly above the agency's
current expectations. Conversely, a positive rating action may
result from a strengthened ability to withstand the cyclicality
of the industries it operates in, while maintaining positive FCF
generation, an operating profit margin over 5% and FFO- adjusted
leverage below 3.0x on a sustained basis.