Nov 29-
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has assigned its credit ratings to SC Germany Auto 2011-2
UG (haftungsbeschrankt)'s (SC Germany 11-2) EUR600 million asset-backed
floating-rate notes (see list below).
German auto loan receivables, which Santander Consumer Bank AG (SC Bank)
originated and sold to SC Germany 11-2, back the notes. A combination of
excess spread, a reserve fund, and (for the class A notes only) subordination
of the class B notes provide protection for the class A and B noteholders.
At closing, a subordinated loan (totaling EUR30 million) granted to SC Germany
11-2 by SC Bank (the "subordinated loan provider") fully funded the reserve
fund. The reserve fund serves as credit enhancement to the class A and B
notes, ranking junior to these notes for interest and principal payments.
This is SC Bank's ninth true-sale auto-loan transaction in the term market.
Similar to SC Germany Auto 2011-1 UG, its last transaction that we rated, SC
Germany 11-2 features a static pool with sequential note amortization. There
is a principal-deficiency trigger in place. Once hit, it changes the payment
order of interest on the class B notes to be subordinated to the class A notes
principal.
SC Bank is a noncaptive provider of auto loans, predominantly used to finance
passenger cars (and a small number of motorbikes and trailers) made by various
manufacturers. SC Bank is an indirect daughter company of Banco Santander S.A.
(AA-/Negative/A-1+) in Spain. It is the largest noncaptive provider of auto
loans in Germany and is also a main competitor to special banks, savings
banks, and captives.
