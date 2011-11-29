(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- The transaction parties made changes to the transaction documentation to bring it in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria.

-- BNP Paribas has replaced Bank of Ireland as the guaranteed investment contract (GIC) provider, and has executed documentation in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria.

-- We have therefore removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A2, A3, and B notes for counterparty reasons.

-- The transaction performance continues to be poor and we have applied additional cash flow stresses to address the counterparty risk in relation to Bank of Ireland.

-- We have lowered our ratings on all classes of notes following our credit and cash flow analysis.

-- Kildare Securities is an Irish RMBS transaction backed by loans originated and serviced by ICS Building Society, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Ireland.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on all classes of Kildare Securities Ltd.'s notes. At the same time, we have removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A2, A3, and B notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions reflect the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria for structured finance transactions (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010) and follow our credit and cash flow review of the most recent information that we have received for this transaction.

COUNTERPARTY CRITERIA APPLICATION

On Jan. 18, 2011, we placed our ratings on the class A2, A3, and B notes on CreditWatch negative when our 2010 counterparty criteria became effective (see "EMEA Structured Finance CreditWatch Actions In Connection With Revised Counterparty Criteria").

The transaction counterparties sent us amended transaction documentation before July 18, 2011, which we reviewed and which we considered to be in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria. We were informed that a noteholder meeting had been scheduled at which the noteholders would vote on whether or not to accept the proposed changes. We therefore kept the ratings on the class A2, A3, and B notes on CreditWatch negative pending the outcome of the noteholder meeting (see "S&PCORRECT: Ratings In Eight European RMBS Transactions Kept On CreditWatch Negative Awaiting New Documentation," published on Aug. 26, 2011 [originally published on July 18, 2011]).

Following the noteholder meeting, the proposed amendments have now been executed and we have therefore resolved the CreditWatch negative placements.

As a result of the amendments, BNP Paribas (AA-/Stable/A-1+) has replaced Bank of Ireland (BoI; BB+/Negative/B) as the guaranteed investment contract (GIC) provider. The revised documentation is in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria, with a replacement trigger that supports a maximum potential rating of 'AA'.

BoI guarantees the swap payments of the swap counterparty, ICS Building Society, in the transaction, hedging the potential interest rate mismatch between the amounts earned on the loans and the LIBOR/EURIBOR-based interest payable on the notes. We do not consider BoI to be an eligible counterparty under our 2010 counterparty criteria. Therefore, the maximum rating that this counterparty obligation could support is the long-term rating on BoI. Therefore, we have not considered this swap in our analysis and have applied stresses to asset cash flows to reflect the unhedged structure.

BoI will remain as collection account provider, receiving the collections from underlying borrowers. The mortgage manager transfers daily the amounts received in the collection account to the issuer's account. The transaction documents do not provide for the replacement of the collection account provider, following the deterioration of the creditworthiness of BoI, in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria. There is a risk that borrowers may continue to pay into the account of BoI, should BoI become insolvent. As a result, the collections arising from the mortgage loans belonging to the issuer may be caught in the bankruptcy estate of BoI. We have sized for this risk in our analysis.

Borrowers will have the right to set off any amounts held in deposit accounts with ICS Building Society (the originator and servicer; a wholly owned subsidiary of BoI) against their mortgage loan, in the event of the insolvency of ICS Building Society. We have considered the potential set-off amounts when performing our cash flow analysis.

The transaction is also supported by a currency swap from Barclays Bank PLC (AA-/Negative/A-1+). We do not consider the currency swap to be in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria. This means the maximum potential rating for all notes in this transaction is capped at 'AA', the long-term rating on Barclays Bank, plus one notch.