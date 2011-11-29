(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 29-
OVERVIEW
-- The transaction parties made changes to the transaction
documentation to bring it in line with our 2010 counterparty
criteria.
-- BNP Paribas has replaced Bank of Ireland
as the guaranteed investment contract (GIC) provider,
and has executed documentation in line with our 2010
counterparty criteria.
-- We have therefore removed from CreditWatch negative our
ratings on the class A2, A3, and B notes for counterparty
reasons.
-- The transaction performance continues to be poor and we
have applied additional cash flow stresses to address the
counterparty risk in relation to Bank of Ireland.
-- We have lowered our ratings on all classes of notes
following our credit and cash flow analysis.
-- Kildare Securities is an Irish RMBS transaction backed by
loans originated and serviced by ICS Building Society, a wholly
owned subsidiary of Bank of Ireland.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit
ratings on all classes of Kildare Securities Ltd.'s
notes. At the same time, we have removed from CreditWatch
negative our ratings on the class A2, A3, and B notes (see list
below).
Today's rating actions reflect the application of our 2010
counterparty criteria for structured finance transactions (see
"Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And
Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010) and follow our credit
and cash flow review of the most recent information that we have
received for this transaction.
COUNTERPARTY CRITERIA APPLICATION
On Jan. 18, 2011, we placed our ratings on the class A2, A3,
and B notes on CreditWatch negative when our 2010 counterparty
criteria became effective (see "EMEA Structured Finance
CreditWatch Actions In Connection With Revised Counterparty
Criteria").
The transaction counterparties sent us amended transaction
documentation before July 18, 2011, which we reviewed and which
we considered to be in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria.
We were informed that a noteholder meeting had been scheduled at
which the noteholders would vote on whether or not to accept the
proposed changes. We therefore kept the ratings on the class A2,
A3, and B notes on CreditWatch negative pending the outcome of
the noteholder meeting (see "S&PCORRECT: Ratings In Eight
European RMBS Transactions Kept On CreditWatch Negative Awaiting
New Documentation," published on Aug. 26, 2011 [originally
published on July 18, 2011]).
Following the noteholder meeting, the proposed amendments
have now been executed and we have therefore resolved the
CreditWatch negative placements.
As a result of the amendments, BNP Paribas (AA-/Stable/A-1+)
has replaced Bank of Ireland (BoI; BB+/Negative/B) as the
guaranteed investment contract (GIC) provider. The revised
documentation is in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria,
with a replacement trigger that supports a maximum potential
rating of 'AA'.
BoI guarantees the swap payments of the swap counterparty,
ICS Building Society, in the transaction, hedging the potential
interest rate mismatch between the amounts earned on the loans
and the LIBOR/EURIBOR-based interest payable on the notes. We do
not consider BoI to be an eligible counterparty under our 2010
counterparty criteria. Therefore, the maximum rating that this
counterparty obligation could support is the long-term rating on
BoI. Therefore, we have not considered this swap in our analysis
and have applied stresses to asset cash flows to reflect the
unhedged structure.
BoI will remain as collection account provider, receiving
the collections from underlying borrowers. The mortgage manager
transfers daily the amounts received in the collection account
to the issuer's account. The transaction documents do not
provide for the replacement of the collection account provider,
following the deterioration of the creditworthiness of BoI, in
line with our 2010 counterparty criteria. There is a risk that
borrowers may continue to pay into the account of BoI, should
BoI become insolvent. As a result, the collections arising from
the mortgage loans belonging to the issuer may be caught in the
bankruptcy estate of BoI. We have sized for this risk in our
analysis.
Borrowers will have the right to set off any amounts held in
deposit accounts with ICS Building Society (the originator and
servicer; a wholly owned subsidiary of BoI) against their
mortgage loan, in the event of the insolvency of ICS Building
Society. We have considered the potential set-off amounts when
performing our cash flow analysis.
The transaction is also supported by a currency swap from
Barclays Bank PLC (AA-/Negative/A-1+). We do not
consider the currency swap to be in line with our 2010
counterparty criteria. This means the maximum potential rating
for all notes in this transaction is capped at 'AA', the
long-term rating on Barclays Bank, plus one notch.