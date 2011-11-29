(Corrects the RIC KBC.BR which has been wrongly placed next to the text.) (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Poland-based non-life insurer Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen i Reasekuracji WARTA S.A. (WARTA) has made notable progress in improving its operating performance in 2011, bringing it in line with level we would expect, given its stand-alone credit profile.

-- We are therefore upgrading our ratings on WARTA by one notch to 'BBB+'. The ratings continue to incorporate one notch of implicit group support from parent company KBC Group N.V.

-- The developing outlook signifies that WARTA may be sold, and the financial strength of the potential buyer is uncertain, as is Warta's strategic importance and integration within the group structure of its potential parent.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' its long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Poland-based non-life insurer Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen i Reasekuracji WARTA S.A. (WARTA). The outlook is developing.

The upgrade reflects our view of WARTA's operating performance, which has improved to good. As a result of new management measures and adjustments in strategy, WARTA reached a turning point in its underwriting profitability in 2010. In the first three quarters of 2011, it achieved improvements that led to a net combined ratio of about 96%. (A net combined ratio is a underwriting profitability measure for which greater than 100% signifies an increasing underwriting loss.) To give this context, WARTA's combined ratio was 116% in 2010, and 118% in 2009.

Although Warta benefitted from favorable market conditions--in particular in motor insurance--and improved weather conditions, we consider that the company has significantly enhanced its risk selection, pricing, and claims handling strategy. We expect these measures to allow WARTA to continue to improve its operating performance and anticipate that it will achieve a net combined ratio of 97%-95% in 2012-2013. That said, it has yet to demonstrate a sustainable track record of positive underwriting results.

We consider WARTA to be a nonstrategic subsidiary of its current parent KBC Group N.V. (A-/Stable/A-2; core insurance operations rated A/Stable/--), because KBC has announced plans to divest its Polish bank and insurance operations. KBC intends to use the proceeds of the sale to repay the state aid it received after the financial crisis in 2009. Nevertheless, we factor in one notch of implicit support into the ratings because we expect KBC to continue to support WARTA until the sale takes place.

Our assessment of WARTA's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) incorporates an analysis of the company's consolidated financials, including potential financial risks arising from its major subsidiaries, such as life insurer Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen na Zycie WARTA S.A. (not rated). Strong capitalization and a good competitive position also support the ratings. The SACP is constrained, in our view, by uncertainty regarding the continuity of management and corporate strategy, in view to the planned disposal of the company.

The developing outlook reflects the uncertainties regarding a potential buyer for WARTA. Under our group rating methodology, the ratings on WARTA will reflect the financial strength of the eventual buyer, WARTA's strategic importance to its new owner, and the degree to which it is integrated into the new parental structure. Under a new owner, the rating on WARTA could benefit from group support or be revised to reflect our assessment of WARTA's SACP, or that of the buyer.

On a stand-alone basis, we expect WARTA to defend its good competitive position, maintain or slowly grow its market share, and maintain strong capitalization and good earnings. We anticipate that it will report a net combined ratio of about 97% for 2011, and between 97%-95% for 2012-2013.

Under our group rating methodology, we could raise the ratings if WARTA's potential owner's financial strength is consistent with a rating higher than 'BBB+', if our criteria for group support are met. We could also raise the ratings if WARTA demonstrated a track record of further improved and sustained operating performance and competitive position.

We could lower the ratings to bring it in line with WARTA's SACP, or that of its buyer, if the potential buyer has insufficient financial strength to support a higher rating, or if our criteria for group support are not met.

We do not expect to revise our assessment of WARTA's SACP downward. However, we could do so if we saw material deterioration in WARTA's capitalization or its operating performance.

