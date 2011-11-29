(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have affirmed our 'AAA' ratings on Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank's mortgage covered bonds issued under its current debt issuance programs or any stand-alone documentation.

-- The outlook for all of the covered bonds issued under the program is negative.

-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating covered bonds. However, certain aspects of the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future methodologies and assumptions used to rate covered bonds may differ from the current criteria. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program may be affected as a result of this review.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA' credit ratings on Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank's (WestImmo) mortgage covered bonds issued under the bank's current debt issuance programs or any stand-alone documentation. The outlook for the covered bonds issued under this program is negative.

Our rating actions follow a review of the most current asset and cash flow information the issuer has provided to us. The data we analyzed was as of Sept. 30, 2011.

The rating on WestImmo's mortgage covered bonds is linked to the issuer credit rating (ICR) on WestImmo (BBB+/Negative/A-2), and is at the maximum achievable uplift of seven notches above the long-term 'BBB+' rating (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published Dec. 16, 2009).

As of Sept. 30, 2011, the cover pool consisted of approximately EUR9.92 billion of mortgage assets and EUR465 million of substitute assets. In total, EUR10.38 billion was available to cover EUR8.38 billion of covered bonds outstanding.