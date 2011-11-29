(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29- Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Sarju Impex Limited's (Sarju) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch B-(ind)' from 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Negative. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The downgrade reflects Sarju's lower-than-expected financials in FY11 (year-end: 31 March 2011) due to delays in the start of its CNG and industrial gas cylinder project and receipt of necessary regulatory approvals for the production and sale of gas cylinders. The project was implemented only in November 2010 after a delay of six months. FY11 was the first full year of operations for Sarju.

In FY11, the company's revenue stood at INR49.9m, which is around 93% below expectations. EBIDTA and EBITDA margin, as opposed to an expected profit, were negative at INR8.9m and 17%, respectively. This resulted in negative adjusted debt/EBITDA and interest coverage of -61.0x and -0.3x, respectively.

The ratings are, however, supported by the INR13.5m financial support extended by Sarju's founders in FY11 through unsecured loans for the company's debt servicing.

The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Sarju's financial profile will remain under pressure and debt servicing will be dependent on the founders' support.

An EBIDTA margin of above 7% on a consistent basis may result in the Outlook being changed to Stable. Negative rating action may result from any delay in support from the founders.

Sarju manufactures CNG and industrial gas cylinders at its 1.67lakhs per annum high pressure gas cylinders facility situated at Dahej SEZ Ltd. As at end-FY11, total debt was INR542.8m, comprising long-term loans of INR240.2m, working capital loans of INR289.1m and unsecured loans of INR13.5m. Sarju is 65% held by the sponsors (or founders) of Dharmanandan group, a diamond processing and jewellery manufacturing company

Rating actions on Sarju's bank facilities are as follows:

- INR235m long term loans: downgraded to 'Fitch B-(ind)' from 'Fitch B(ind)'

- INR300m cash credit limits: downgraded to 'Fitch B-(ind)' from 'Fitch B(ind)'

- INR208m non-fund based working capital limits (reduced from INR209.6m): affirmed at 'Fitch A4(ind)'