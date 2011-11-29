(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Emirates Insurance Co. PSC (EIC). The ratings were then withdrawn at the company's request. At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook was stable.

At the time of the withdrawal, the ratings on EIC reflected our view of its strong earnings and strong capitalization, as well as its liquidity, which in our view remains strong relative to likely needs. The ratings remained constrained by the marginal quality of the investment portfolio and the company's modest operational scale; we estimate gross premiums at UAE dirham (AED) 650 million in 2011 ($180 million), sourced predominantly from one geographical market.

