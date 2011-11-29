(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29- Fitch Ratings has downgraded CRC Breeze Finance S.A.'s (Breeze 2) class A and B bonds as follows:

EUR239m class A (XS0253493349) downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'; Outlook Negative

EUR36m class B (XS0253496441) downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'; Outlook Negative

The downgrades reflect the significant underperformance in the Breeze 2 portfolio's wind resource compared to original expectations, coupled with weaknesses in the financial structure. The Negative Outlooks on both classes of notes primarily reflect the current lack of clarity on the possible consequences on Breeze 2 of the German insolvency law provisions regarding the concept of "over-indebtedness" (Ueberschuldung).

Following weak initial wind resource, Breeze 2 commissioned a revised wind study in 2009 which estimated revised P50 energy production 17% below the original forecast. Actual performance has been significantly below even that revised level (12% lower in 2009 and 20% lower in 2010). This places significant stress on the transaction, particularly at the November payment date. In Fitch's base case this is likely to result in debt service shortfalls on the class A, to be covered by drawings on the class A debt service reserve account (DSRA). As the replenishment of class A's cash reserve is structurally subordinated to debt service on class B, it is not expected that amounts drawn would be paid back. The class A DSRA remains partially funded as a result of the EUR2.2m drawing made in November 2009. This leaves the class A notes exposed to default in the medium term.

The downgrade of the class B notes' rating reflects the view that, despite the bonds' terms and conditions allowing for the deferral of interest and principal payments, the probability of the energy yield reaching a level which would allow the full service of the debt (including the EUR10.2m of currently deferred principal) by the final maturity date of the class A notes (2026) is low.

Fitch is aware that Breeze 2 is seeking noteholders' consent to amend the payment waterfall by subordinating the class B debt service to the replenishment of the class A DSRA. Also, the borrower intends to improve the cashflows available at November payment dates by anticipating the payment of O&M costs from the May-November period to the first quarter of the year. A precise assessment of the effect of such remedies will be possible once approved, assuming approval is granted.

Additional uncertainty arises from the effect of the insolvency law provisions referring to the concept of "over-indebtedness" (Ueberschuldung) on the German Breeze 2 borrower. These provisions foresee that if a German legal entity is either unable to pay its obligations when due, or if its liabilities exceed its assets (as is currently the case of the German Breeze 2 borrower), then management must put in place solutions such as a formal subordination of debt repayments in order to avoid the legal obligation to file for insolvency. The overindebtedness provisions were relaxed by the German Parliament in 2008, when the test for "over-indebtedness" was mitigated by adding an exception in the case of an overall positive prognosis for business continuation.

The relaxation of the insolvency law applies up to 31 December 2013 and ensures Breeze 2's compliance with legal requirements for the time being. Fitch is aware that the market expectation is for the revised provisions to remain in place or at least for the 2013 time limit to be extended. The current lack of clarity on the extent of the remedies that the German Breeze 2 borrower may eventually need to put in place to preserve its solvency position is the main driver behind the Negative Outlook assigned to the notes.

Breeze 2 is a Luxembourg special purpose vehicle that issued three classes of notes on 8 May 2006 for an aggregate issuance amount of EUR470m to finance the acquisition and completion of a portfolio of wind farms located in Germany and France, as well as establishing various reserve accounts. The notes are scheduled to be repaid from the cash flow generated by the sale of the energy produced by the wind farms, mainly under regulated tariffs.