Nov 29- Fitch Ratings has downgraded CRC Breeze Finance
S.A.'s (Breeze 2) class A and B bonds as follows:
EUR239m class A (XS0253493349) downgraded to 'B+' from
'BB-'; Outlook Negative
EUR36m class B (XS0253496441) downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-';
Outlook Negative
The downgrades reflect the significant underperformance in
the Breeze 2 portfolio's wind resource compared to original
expectations, coupled with weaknesses in the financial
structure. The Negative Outlooks on both classes of notes
primarily reflect the current lack of clarity on the possible
consequences on Breeze 2 of the German insolvency law provisions
regarding the concept of "over-indebtedness" (Ueberschuldung).
Following weak initial wind resource, Breeze 2 commissioned
a revised wind study in 2009 which estimated revised P50 energy
production 17% below the original forecast. Actual performance
has been significantly below even that revised level (12% lower
in 2009 and 20% lower in 2010). This places significant stress
on the transaction, particularly at the November payment date.
In Fitch's base case this is likely to result in debt service
shortfalls on the class A, to be covered by drawings on the
class A debt service reserve account (DSRA). As the
replenishment of class A's cash reserve is structurally
subordinated to debt service on class B, it is not expected that
amounts drawn would be paid back. The class A DSRA remains
partially funded as a result of the EUR2.2m drawing made in
November 2009. This leaves the class A notes exposed to default
in the medium term.
The downgrade of the class B notes' rating reflects the view
that, despite the bonds' terms and conditions allowing for the
deferral of interest and principal payments, the probability of
the energy yield reaching a level which would allow the full
service of the debt (including the EUR10.2m of currently
deferred principal) by the final maturity date of the class A
notes (2026) is low.
Fitch is aware that Breeze 2 is seeking noteholders' consent
to amend the payment waterfall by subordinating the class B debt
service to the replenishment of the class A DSRA. Also, the
borrower intends to improve the cashflows available at November
payment dates by anticipating the payment of O&M costs from the
May-November period to the first quarter of the year. A precise
assessment of the effect of such remedies will be possible once
approved, assuming approval is granted.
Additional uncertainty arises from the effect of the
insolvency law provisions referring to the concept of
"over-indebtedness" (Ueberschuldung) on the German Breeze 2
borrower. These provisions foresee that if a German legal entity
is either unable to pay its obligations when due, or if its
liabilities exceed its assets (as is currently the case of the
German Breeze 2 borrower), then management must put in place
solutions such as a formal subordination of debt repayments in
order to avoid the legal obligation to file for insolvency. The
overindebtedness provisions were relaxed by the German
Parliament in 2008, when the test for "over-indebtedness" was
mitigated by adding an exception in the case of an overall
positive prognosis for business continuation.
The relaxation of the insolvency law applies up to 31
December 2013 and ensures Breeze 2's compliance with legal
requirements for the time being. Fitch is aware that the market
expectation is for the revised provisions to remain in place or
at least for the 2013 time limit to be extended. The current
lack of clarity on the extent of the remedies that the German
Breeze 2 borrower may eventually need to put in place to
preserve its solvency position is the main driver behind the
Negative Outlook assigned to the notes.
Breeze 2 is a Luxembourg special purpose vehicle that issued
three classes of notes on 8 May 2006 for an aggregate issuance
amount of EUR470m to finance the acquisition and completion of a
portfolio of wind farms located in Germany and France, as well
as establishing various reserve accounts. The notes are
scheduled to be repaid from the cash flow generated by the sale
of the energy produced by the wind farms, mainly under regulated
tariffs.