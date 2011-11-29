(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29- Fitch Ratings has affirmed IntesaBci Sec 2 S.r.l. (Intesa 2) and revised the Outlook on the class C notes to Negative from Stable, as follows:

Class A2 (ISIN IT0003428619): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

Class B (IT0003428627): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

Class C (IT0003428635): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable.

Intesa 2 is an Italian RMBS transaction which includes loans originated and serviced by Intesa Sanpaolo ('A'/Negative/'F1'). The entity also performs the role of the bank account and the paying agent.

The affirmation of the ratings follows a satisfactory performance review of the underlying asset. Meanwhile the Negative Outlook on the class C notes reflects Intesa Sanpaolo's rating Outlook, as most of the class C credit enhancement is provided by the cash reserve currently held with the bank.

In line with Fitch's "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance transactions", the class C notes are exposed to excessive counterparty dependency, as the credit support is solely provided by a fully funded non-amortising cash reserve (EUR22.3m), held in an account with Intesa Sanpaolo. For this reason the agency capped the most junior notes' rating at the bank's rating, and revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable, in line with the bank's Outlook.

The sequential repayment of the notes' principal combined with the support of the cash reserve resulted in a strong build up in credit enhancement (CE) on the senior and mezzanine notes. As of the November 2011 interest payment date (IPD) the class A and B notes' CE stood at 83.9% (5.9% at close) and 56.4% (3.9%), respectively. As the credit support on these notes is mainly provided by subordination, a potential loss of cash reserve is less likely to have an impact on the credit support available to classes A and B, resulting in the affirmation of their ratings, while the Outlooks remain Stable.

With the amortisation of the portfolio to below 10% of its original amount, in the May 2011 IPD, the optional redemption trigger was breached. As of today, the issuer has not given any indication of its decision to redeem the notes. As of the November 2011 IPD the outstanding pool stood at 7.9%. Further amortisation of the portfolio is expected to put pressure on the gross excess spread generated by the structure, as the weighted average (WA) margin on the notes continues to increase. Marginal reserve fund draws may be expected in the upcoming payment dates, however Fitch believes that the draws will remain limited and are not expected to impact the credit support available to the notes.

The transaction structure includes a provisioning mechanism, whereby the outstanding balance of loans is written off using excess spread generated during the period. The amount provisioned will depend on the stage of delinquency. Loans in arrears between seven and 12 months are provisioned between 15% and 30%, while for defaults, the full outstanding balance is written off.