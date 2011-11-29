(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 29-
-- HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC (HMS
Group), a Russia-based pumps manufacturer, is guaranteeing a
proposed Russian ruble (RUB) 3 billion bond, to be issued by its
subsidiary CJSC Hydromashservice.
-- We are assigning our 'B+' issue rating and 'ruA+' Russia
national scale rating to this bond. The recovery rating on the
bond is '5'.
-- At the same time, we are affirming our 'BB-' long-term
corporate credit and 'ruAA-' Russia national scale ratings on
HMS Group.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that HMS Group
should continue to benefit from strong market demand in Russia,
renew its order backlog, and maintain its adjusted EBITDA margin
at the mid-teens level.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it
assigned its 'B+' issue rating and 'ruA+' Russia national scale
rating to the proposed Russian ruble (RUB) 3 billion unsecured
notes to be issued by CJSC Hydromashservice, a subsidiary of
Russia-based pumps and oil and gas equipment manufacturer HMS
Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC (HMS Group). The recovery
rating on this debt instrument is '5', indicating our
expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a
payment default.
At the same time, the 'BB-' long-term corporate credit
rating (CCR) and 'ruAA-' Russia national scale rating on HMS
Group were affirmed. The outlook is stable.
The ratings on the proposed notes are subject to our
satisfactory review of the final terms of the issue.
The ratings on HMS Group reflect our assessment of its
business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile
as "significant."
We understand that HMS Group will use the proceeds of the
proposed issuance to finance its ambitious business expansion
program over the medium term.
The proposed notes will be guaranteed by a surety provided
by JSC HMS Pumps, an operating company that generates about 7%
of HMS Group's consolidated EBITDA, and by the ultimate parent
holding company HMS Group. The issuer of the proposed notes,
CJSC Hydromashservice, accounts for 61% of HMS Group's EBITDA.
The ratings on HMS Group are primarily constrained by our
view of its narrow geographical diversification and the risk
inherent in doing business in Russia, where the group derives
around 90% of its total revenues. An additional rating
constraint is the execution risk HMS Group faces on the delivery
of contracts.
Supporting factors for the ratings include HMS Group's
leading position in Russian pump markets. We believe that HMS
Group should be able to protect its market shares and take full
advantage of the positive prospects for the Russian pumps
industry, fuelled by the need for replacement and expansion of
the country's infrastructure. Another key rating support is HMS
Group's very solid balance sheet following the IPO and
subsequent repayment of around 70% of debt in February 2011.
The recovery rating on the proposed notes is constrained by
the unsecured nature of the notes, the existence of significant
bank debt that we deem will rank ahead of the notes in
insolvency, the absence of covenant protection for noteholders,
and Russia's relatively creditor-unfriendly insolvency regime.
The recovery rating is supported by HMS Group's significant
asset valuation.
In our view, HMS Group will continue to benefit from the
currently healthy market fundamentals for pumps and flow control
solutions in Russia. We also believe that the group will be able
to maintain its EBITDA margins in the mid-teens range thanks to
its continued focus on high-margin, integrated solution
projects. In addition, we assume that HMS Group will manage its
order backlog successfully.
At the current rating level, we think HMS Group has
sufficient headroom for growth via small debt-financed
acquisitions. Nevertheless, ratings stability is dependent on
management maintaining its ratio of debt to EBITDA at less than
2x at all times. We will also continue to monitor HMS Group's
penetration in the pump replacement, maintenance, and services
markets and the contribution of these markets to future
earnings.
Negative rating actions could result from material
operational issues in the execution of a contract, leading to
lower margins than we assume at present or large payment delays.
Larger debt-financed acquisitions than we currently anticipate,
resulting in a more leveraged balance sheet, could also trigger
a downgrade.
Although unlikely at this stage, we could raise the ratings
if HMS Group were to develop a stronger-than-anticipated
performance over time and a longer track record of relatively
stable and profitable operations, as well as maintain strict
compliance with its financial policy.
