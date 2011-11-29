(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29-

-- France-based chemicals producer Arkema has increased its EBITDA base and cut cyclicality by adding capacity, restructuring, and making acquisitions.

-- As its strong balance sheet and supportive liquidity show, Arkema has maintained a conservative financial policy.

-- We are revising our outlook on Arkema to positive from stable and affirming the 'BBB-/A-3' ratings.

-- The positive outlook reflects the potential for a one-notch upgrade by the middle of 2012 if we gain more visibility on the currently uncertain macroeconomic prospects that Arkema faces.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it revised its outlook on France-based chemical producer Arkema to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-/A-3' long-term and short-term corporate credit ratings on the group.

The ratings reflect Arkema's "satisfactory" business risk and "intermediate" financial risk profiles.

The rating action takes into account the significant progress Arkema has made in improving its operations, resulting in record EBITDA in 2011, higher over-the-cycle profit base and increased presence in fast-growth, more stable markets. Arkema has also maintained a conservative financial policy and we foresee no change. That said, we view the macroeconomic environment in which Arkema operates as highly uncertain.

Arkema's management has been very successful in executing its stated strategy and restructuring operations since its 2006 spin-off from Total S.A. (AA-Stable/A-1+), in our opinion. It has implemented various wide-reaching measures to reduce costs, soften cyclicality, boost revenue and EBITDA levels, ensure sustainable market positions, and increase growth prospects. To achieve that it has closed some units, made acquisitions and expanded capacity, sold assets in non-leading or loss-making segments, and cut staff. These actions have led to higher profits from high-growth regions, such as Asia, better growth patterns, and more stable end markets. Acquisitions announced since the end of 2010 represent sizable additional EBITDA, with significant profit growth prospects because of synergies and capacity expansions. Importantly, Arkema's numerous acquisitions and investments have been made in its areas of expertise, which substantially reduces execution risks while enhancing returns, in our opinion. We also view Arkema's track record in terms of acquisitions favorably because returns have been above expectations and purchase prices commensurate. Coatex and some of Dow's assets are examples of successful acquisitions. Product, client, and plant diversification is favorable.

The positive outlook reflects the potential for a one-notch upgrade by the middle of 2012 if we gain more visibility on the currently uncertain macroeconomic prospects facing Arkema.

The outlook may be revised to stable if operating prospects deteriorate to a very significant and long-lasting degree.

