BRIEF-Pragma Inkaso plans share buyback of up to 7.4 mln zlotys
* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVED TO ENTITLE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 736,000 ITS OWN SHARES
Nov 30 Chubb Argentina Seguros S.A.
*Moody's places Chubb Argentina's ratings under review for possible downgrade
* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVED TO ENTITLE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 736,000 ITS OWN SHARES
June 14 Foreign inflows in Malaysian and Thai debt surged in May to $2.4 billion and $1 billion, hitting their highest in 14 months and 9 months, respectively.