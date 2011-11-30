(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Philippine Long Distance Telephone's (PLDT) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' and 'A-' respectively. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The ratings reflect PLDT's improved market position post its successful acquisition of a 51.55% ownership interest in the third-largest telco - Digital Telecommunications Philippines, Inc. (Digitel) in an all-equity deal. As of end-September 2011, PLDT boasted dominant market positions across the wireless (revenue market share: 64%), fixed-line (subscriber market share: 56%) and nascent broadband (subscriber market share: 56%) segments. PLDT's ratings also benefit from the company's strong credit metrics including high EBITDAR margins (9M11: 60%), moderate leverage, as measured by funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage of 1.0x (9M11), and high cash flow generation before shareholder distributions.

Fitch expects that PLDT's leverage will deteriorate marginally in 2012 as average revenue per user (ARPU) continues to fall as a result of increasing popularity of bucket or "all you can eat' tariff plans and a change in its revenue mix towards lower-margin data services. However, the agency does not expect PLDT's leverage to breach 2.0x, the threshold for negative rating action on its Long-Term Local Currency IDR. Fitch also expects PLDT's free cash flow to turn negative in 2012 due to higher capex requirements for data services and limited flexibility to cut dividends which have historically remained at 100% of prior year net income.

Like other Philippine telecos PLDT remains exposed to the risk of their traditional voice and SMS (short-message service) revenues being cannabalised by subscribers' growing adoption of data services and social networking. Compared with other Asia-Pacific telecom markets, this risk is highest in the Philippines due to the operators' high revenue contribution from SMS services, at about 50% of total wireless revenue.

PLDT's Long-Term Local Currency IDR, which exceeds the sovereign's Long-Term Local Currency IDR by three notches, does not take into account foreign currency transfer and convertibility risk, and is more reflective of the company's unconstrained credit profile. A positive rating action on the sovereign's Local Currency IDR, coupled with an improvement in the country's jurisdictional framework from a creditor protection perspective, are pre-requisites for a similar rating action on PLDT's Local Currency IDR. A negative rating action on the sovereign's Local Currency IDR will result in a corresponding action on PLDT's Local Currency IDR.

PLDT's Foreign Currency IDR continues to be constrained by the Philippines' Country Ceiling of 'BBB-', reflecting the country's foreign currency transfer and convertibility risk. Any future movement in the Country Ceiling will lead to a corresponding change in PLDT's Foreign Currency IDR.

