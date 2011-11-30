(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 30-
-- Vietnamese state-owned coal producer Vinacomin's weak
business risk profile reflects increasing country and industry
risks.
-- The company's significant and partly debt-funded capital
expenditure program characterizes its aggressive financial risk
profile.
-- We are affirming the 'BB-' long-term corporate credit
rating on Vinacomin.
-- The negative outlook reflects the outlook on Vietnam and
the company's potentially weakening operating cash flows.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had
affirmed its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on
state-owned coal producer Vietnam National Coal and Mineral
Industries Holding Corp. Ltd. (Vinacomin). The outlook is
negative.
The rating on Vinacomin reflects the company's stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) of 'bb-'. In our opinion, the company has
a weak business risk profile and an aggressive financial risk
profile. The rating does not benefit from any uplift from the
government of Vietnam (BB-/Negative/B; axBB/axB) based on our
assessment of a "low" likelihood of extraordinary government
support.
"Vinacomin's SACP reflects the company's sizable capital
expenditure needs of about US$900 million each year over the
next four years for its coal, electricity, and minerals
businesses, and associated high execution risks," said Standard
& Poor's credit analyst Andrew Wong. "The SACP also factors in
the company's increasing susceptibility to regulatory risk, and
the high risk of operating in Vietnam given the government's
evolving policy framework and lack of transparency in the
country."
Vinacomin's dominant market position, competitive cost
position, and the favorable demand outlook for energy in Vietnam
underpin the company's credit profile. We continue to factor in
the ongoing support of the government in our assessment of
Vinacomin's SACP through its market position and access to
state-owned banks.
Our view of a "low" likelihood of extraordinary support from
the Vietnamese government in the event of financial distress is
based on our assessment of a "limited" link and role the
company's creditworthiness represents to the government. We
believe that, while the Vietnamese government is involved in the
operations of state-owned companies, it expects creditors to
lend to these companies on the basis of companies' stand-alone
credit quality, without expecting timely extraordinary
government support. We, however, acknowledge that the government
still intends to retain its 100% ownership in Vinacomin, and
determine the company's strategic direction.
Vinacomin's liquidity is less than adequate, in our view. As
of June 30, 2011, the company has cash balances of Vietnamese
dong (VND) 8.9 trillion, compared with short-term debt of
VND12.6 trillion. We believe Vinacomin has sizable debt
maturities in the next two to three years. We expect the company
to continue to have negative free operating cash flow in the
next one to two years due to its significant capital
expenditure.
The negative outlook on Vinacomin is consistent with the
outlook on the sovereign. In our view, the company is sensitive
to government intervention and Vietnam's sovereign risks.
Therefore the sovereign ratings and outlook on Vietnam strongly
influence the rating and outlook on Vinacomin.
"The negative outlook also factors in downward pressure on
Vinacomin's SACP given the potential for future weakening in
operating cash flows from increasing domestic sales at
government regulated prices," said Mr. Wong. "This will make the
company more reliant on debt to fund its significant capital
expenditure program."
We may lower the rating if: (1) we lower the sovereign
credit rating; or (2) Vinacomin's credit protection measures or
liquidity deteriorate due to delays or cost over-runs in its
debt-funded expansion, adverse regulatory developments, or a
fall in coal prices. A ratio of debt to EBITDA of more than 4x
on a sustained basis would indicate such deterioration and could
occur if the company's domestic sales prices average about US$50
per ton and the company sells 32 million tons of coal in the
domestic market.
We could revise the outlook on Vinacomin to stable if we
revise the sovereign outlook to stable and Vinacomin maintains
or improves its SACP. Stronger operating cash flow generation
will lower the company's reliance on debt funding, and therefore
improve its SACP. A ratio of debt to EBITDA of about 3x on a
sustained basis would support a stable outlook, in our view.
Such a ratio would be possible if domestic coal prices are above
US$60 per ton.
