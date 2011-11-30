(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30-

-- Vietnamese state-owned coal producer Vinacomin's weak business risk profile reflects increasing country and industry risks.

-- The company's significant and partly debt-funded capital expenditure program characterizes its aggressive financial risk profile.

-- We are affirming the 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Vinacomin.

-- The negative outlook reflects the outlook on Vietnam and the company's potentially weakening operating cash flows.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on state-owned coal producer Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corp. Ltd. (Vinacomin). The outlook is negative.

The rating on Vinacomin reflects the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bb-'. In our opinion, the company has a weak business risk profile and an aggressive financial risk profile. The rating does not benefit from any uplift from the government of Vietnam (BB-/Negative/B; axBB/axB) based on our assessment of a "low" likelihood of extraordinary government support.

"Vinacomin's SACP reflects the company's sizable capital expenditure needs of about US$900 million each year over the next four years for its coal, electricity, and minerals businesses, and associated high execution risks," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Andrew Wong. "The SACP also factors in the company's increasing susceptibility to regulatory risk, and the high risk of operating in Vietnam given the government's evolving policy framework and lack of transparency in the country."

Vinacomin's dominant market position, competitive cost position, and the favorable demand outlook for energy in Vietnam underpin the company's credit profile. We continue to factor in the ongoing support of the government in our assessment of Vinacomin's SACP through its market position and access to state-owned banks.

Our view of a "low" likelihood of extraordinary support from the Vietnamese government in the event of financial distress is based on our assessment of a "limited" link and role the company's creditworthiness represents to the government. We believe that, while the Vietnamese government is involved in the operations of state-owned companies, it expects creditors to lend to these companies on the basis of companies' stand-alone credit quality, without expecting timely extraordinary government support. We, however, acknowledge that the government still intends to retain its 100% ownership in Vinacomin, and determine the company's strategic direction.

Vinacomin's liquidity is less than adequate, in our view. As of June 30, 2011, the company has cash balances of Vietnamese dong (VND) 8.9 trillion, compared with short-term debt of VND12.6 trillion. We believe Vinacomin has sizable debt maturities in the next two to three years. We expect the company to continue to have negative free operating cash flow in the next one to two years due to its significant capital expenditure.

The negative outlook on Vinacomin is consistent with the outlook on the sovereign. In our view, the company is sensitive to government intervention and Vietnam's sovereign risks. Therefore the sovereign ratings and outlook on Vietnam strongly influence the rating and outlook on Vinacomin.

"The negative outlook also factors in downward pressure on Vinacomin's SACP given the potential for future weakening in operating cash flows from increasing domestic sales at government regulated prices," said Mr. Wong. "This will make the company more reliant on debt to fund its significant capital expenditure program."

We may lower the rating if: (1) we lower the sovereign credit rating; or (2) Vinacomin's credit protection measures or liquidity deteriorate due to delays or cost over-runs in its debt-funded expansion, adverse regulatory developments, or a fall in coal prices. A ratio of debt to EBITDA of more than 4x on a sustained basis would indicate such deterioration and could occur if the company's domestic sales prices average about US$50 per ton and the company sells 32 million tons of coal in the domestic market.

We could revise the outlook on Vinacomin to stable if we revise the sovereign outlook to stable and Vinacomin maintains or improves its SACP. Stronger operating cash flow generation will lower the company's reliance on debt funding, and therefore improve its SACP. A ratio of debt to EBITDA of about 3x on a sustained basis would support a stable outlook, in our view. Such a ratio would be possible if domestic coal prices are above US$60 per ton.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010

-- Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining Industry, published June 23, 2009

-- Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008