BRIEF-Pragma Inkaso plans share buyback of up to 7.4 mln zlotys
* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVED TO ENTITLE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 736,000 ITS OWN SHARES
Nov 30- Fitch Ratings has upgraded 226 non-AUD denominated Australian government guaranteed bank issues to 'AAA' from 'AA+'.
This action follows the upgrade of Australia's sovereign Foreign-Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to 'AAA' from 'AA+' on 28 November 2011. A spreadsheet with a complete list of rating actions can be found on Fitch's website.
The following issue classes are affected by this action:
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group non-AUD government guaranteed issues: upgraded to 'AAA' from 'AA+'
Commonwealth Bank of Australia non-AUD government guaranteed issues: upgraded to 'AAA' from 'AA+'
Macquarie Bank Limited non-AUD government guaranteed issues: upgraded to 'AAA' from 'AA+'
National Australia Bank Limited non-AUD government guaranteed issues: upgraded to 'AAA' from 'AA+'
Suncorp-Metway Limited non-AUD government guaranteed issues: upgraded to 'AAA' from 'AA+'
Westpac Banking Corporation non-AUD government guaranteed issues: upgraded to 'AAA' from 'AA+'
June 14 Foreign inflows in Malaysian and Thai debt surged in May to $2.4 billion and $1 billion, hitting their highest in 14 months and 9 months, respectively.