Nov 30- Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating of 'A-' to EFG International's (EFGInt) Resettable Guaranteed Subordinated Notes. The notes, Basel III-compliant Tier 2 capital notes, will be issued by EFGInt's 100%-owned subsidiary EFG International (Guernsey) Limited and will be guaranteed, on a subordinated basis, by EFGInt.

The notes are rated one notch below Zurich-based EFGInt's 'a' Viability Rating, (VR), in accordance with Fitch's 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital Securities' exposure draft dated 28 July 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com. Under this exposure draft, a one notch differential is normally applied between a bank's VR and a Basel III Tier 2 instrument issued by it, where no other loss-absorption features beyond those related to non-viability are present.

While coupon payments are not deferrable, the notes include a non-viability clause. Non-viability is defined as either regulatory discretion to prevent EFGInt from becoming insolvent or the extension of 'an irrevocable commitment of extraordinary support' from the public sector without which EFGInt would have become insolvent. The notes, maturing in 2022, include coupon step-up and issuer call option in 2017.

The Tier 2 capital notes are being issued as part of an exchange offer for holders of EFGInt's outstanding Tier 1 hybrid capital notes (EFG fiduciary certificates). Under revised Swiss capital requirements, these notes will no longer qualify as core Tier 1 capital but rather as additional Tier 1 capital, to be phased out gradually from 2013. Fitch currently rates these notes (ISIN: XS0204324890) 'BBB+'. However, once the revised hybrid notching criteria has been implemented, Fitch expects to downgrade any still outstanding notes to three or four notches below the VR, in line with the agency's notching criteria for legacy Tier 1 instruments (see 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital Securities' exposure draft dated 28 July 2011).

EFGInt's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'/ Outlook Negative, Short-term rating 'F1', Support Rating '5' and Support Rating Floor 'NF' are unaffected by today's rating action.