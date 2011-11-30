Nov 30-

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned a 'AAA' long-term rating and a 'A-1+' short-term rating to Nykredit Realkredit's issuances of "saerligt daekkede obligationer" out of its Capital Centre H. The outlook is stable.

-- The portfolio backing the bonds consists of first- or second- lien loans on mainly residential, but also commercial and multifamily mortgages in Denmark, Germany, and the U.K.

-- We have assigned these ratings based on our criteria for rating covered bonds. However, certain aspects of the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future methodologies and assumptions applied to rate covered bonds may differ from the current criteria. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program may be affected as a result of this review.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned a 'AAA' long-term credit rating and a 'A-1+' short-term credit rating to Nykredit Realkredit A/S's issuances of "saerligt daekkede obligationer" (SDO; Danish legislation-enabled covered bonds) out of its Capital Centre H. We have assigned a stable outlook to the long-term rating (see list below).

Standard & Poor's ratings address timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal on or before legal final maturity of the bonds.

Nykredit Realkredit's Capital Centre H has separate program documentation, which it will use to finance adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) and floating-rate mortgages by issuing SDOs of various maturities. We expect most of these covered bonds to have a one-year maturity term, but Nykredit Realkredit currently offers maturities of up to 10 years. The covered bonds are issued when new lending occurs and through refinancing auctions held on a quarterly basis. The largest refinancing auctions have traditionally been held in December.