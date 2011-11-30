(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 30- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Aban Exim Private Limited's
(AEPL) National Long-Term 'Fitch B(ind)nm' rating . A full rating breakdown is
provided below.
The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch
will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of AEPL.
Fitch migrated AEPL to the "Non-Monitored" category on 27 May 2011 (see
'Fitch Migrates Aban Exim's Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category', available at
www.fitchratings.com).
AEPL's ratings have been withdrawn as follows:
- National Long-Term 'Fitch B(ind)nm' rating withdrawn
- INR60m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch B(ind)nm'/'Fitch
A4(ind)nm'; ratings withdrawn
- INR60m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A4(ind)nm'; rating
withdrawn