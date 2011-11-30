(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Aban Exim Private Limited's (AEPL) National Long-Term 'Fitch B(ind)nm' rating . A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of AEPL.

Fitch migrated AEPL to the "Non-Monitored" category on 27 May 2011 (see 'Fitch Migrates Aban Exim's Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category', available at www.fitchratings.com).

AEPL's ratings have been withdrawn as follows:

- National Long-Term 'Fitch B(ind)nm' rating withdrawn

- INR60m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch B(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4(ind)nm'; ratings withdrawn

- INR60m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A4(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn