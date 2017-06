(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'Fitch D(ind)' rating on India-based PKS Limited's INR2,322.7m fund-based limits and INR345m non-fund based limits.

The rating has been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information post the company defaulted on debt repayments in July 2010. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of PKS.