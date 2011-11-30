(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30- Fitch Ratings has migrated the 'Fitch BB-(ind)' National Long-Term rating on India's Rabirun Vinimay Pvt. Ltd. (RVPL) and its INR2,000m long-term loans to the "Non-Monitored" category. The ratings will now appear as 'Fitch BB-(ind)nm' on the agency's website.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of RVPL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".