Nov 30- Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Navyug Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.'s (NEPL) 'Fitch B-(ind)' National Long-Term rating to the "Non-Monitored" category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch B-(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of NEPL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".

Fitch has also classified NEPL's following bank loan ratings as non-monitored:

- INR163.6m long-term loans: migrated to 'Fitch B-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch B-(ind)'

- INR96.5m short-term facilities: migrated to 'Fitch A4(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A4(ind)'