-- We think French conglomerate Bouygues' recently completed EUR1.25 billion share repurchase will bring its credit ratios down markedly this year, contrary to our previous expectations.

-- Given Bouygues' likely heavy capital expenditures in 2012 in the wake of the telecoms 800 megahertz frequency auction, and our anticipation of ongoing margin pressures in the telecoms division, we think the group's credit ratios will not recover materially next year.

-- We lowered our long-term rating on Bouygues to 'BBB+' from 'A-', removed it from CreditWatch negative, and affirmed the 'A-2' short-term rating.

-- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Bouygues' credit profile would be comfortably positioned at the new rating level.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on French conglomerate Bouygues S.A. to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and removed it from CreditWatch with negative implications, where it was placed on Sept. 1, 2011. The 'A-2' short term rating was affirmed. The outlook is stable.

The rating action reflects our opinion that Bouygues' credit ratios will materially and durably deteriorate after the recently completed EUR1.25 billion share buyback, after probably dropping sharply this year.

In addition, we think that the extraordinary shareholder reward decision reduces to an extent the predictability of Bouygues' financial policy, which we viewed as a significant support factor at the previous rating level. Consequently, we have revised our assessment of Bouygues' financial risk profile to "intermediate" from "modest."

We now expect that the fully adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt will fall to about 40% in 2011. In addition, we think the ratio will likely be roughly flat at best at year-end 2012, because the still unpredictable amount spent on the telecoms 800 megahertz (MHz) fourth generation (4G) spectrum auction will likely tightly constrain free cash flow and prevent any significant positive generation of discretionary cash flow after dividends.

The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Bouygues' credit profile would be comfortably positioned at the new rating level. We consider that adjusted ratios of FFO to debt and free operating cash flow to debt, respectively not below 35% and on average in the midteens, would be adequate for the rating. We expect the latter ratio to be weak, at below 10% in 2012 due to a one-time spectrum expense, with a sharp rebound to the midteens following in 2013.

Upside potential would exist if Bouygues consistently reversed overall EBITDA and margin erosion and sustained its currently strong business risk profile, and if its credit ratios were to rebound much more than we currently expect, including a fully adjusted ratio of FFO to debt comfortably and consistently above 40%.

Ratings downside rating seems remote and unlikely at this stage, but could be triggered over time by weak operating performances, or stem from any very large debt-funded acquisition or aggressive shareholder-friendly initiative.

