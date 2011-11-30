(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30- Fitch Ratings has today assigned Poland-based BRE Bank Hipoteczny (BBH) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of assigned ratings is provided below. A Viability Rating was not assigned given BBH's limited franchise and dependence on the parent for unsecured funding.

BBH's ratings are based on Fitch Ratings' view that BBH would very likely be supported in case of need by its 100% owner, BRE Bank SA (BRE; rated 'A'/Stable/'F1'). BRE's ratings are in turn based on potential support from its majority owner, Germany's Commerzbank AG ('A+'/Stable).

BBH is a specialised mortgage lender involved predominantly in financing commercial real estate through lending to small and medium size corporate customers. Lending to private individuals was discontinued in 2004 and the residual portfolio of private loans was small at 1.4% of the total at end-H111.

BBH was set up in 1999 as a 50/50 joint venture of BRE and Rheinhyp. In July 2004, BRE became the sole shareholder. As part of a rescue package (due to large losses expected in 2004) Commerzbank AG bought BBH from BRE in December 2004. BRE bought back Commerzbank's stake in January 2006 and, since then, BBH has been 100% owned by BRE. A 24.3% stake in BBH is owned directly by BRE, and 75.7% through its 100% owned subsidiary, BRE Holding.

According to Polish legislation only licensed mortgage banks are allowed to issue mortgage covered bonds. Currently there are two licensed mortgage banks in Poland, including BBH, and Polish covered bonds market remains small relative to total mortgage loans outstanding. Commercial banks dominate the origination of mortgage loans and their sound funding profiles enable them to keep these exposures on their balance sheets.

Mortgage loans in BBH's portfolio are originated either directly by BBH through its own network (head office and five regional representative offices) or are sourced from BRE's network. BBH acts a competence centre in real estate financing for the entire BRE Group.

At end-H111, BBH's gross loan portfolio amounted to PLN3,856.5m of which PLN626.5m was exposure to the public sector. Covered bonds issued accounted for 51% of total liabilities at end-H111 and included PLN600m maturing in 2012. Funding from the parent accounted for 57% of the total at end-H111 and included senior and subordinated deposits and loans as well as PLN695m of covered bonds purchased.

Fitch has assigned the following ratings to BBH:

Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'A'; Stable Outlook

Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F1'

Support: '1'